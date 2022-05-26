Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'Hire Michael Jackson's Ex-Bodyguard' to Lead Security Outfit

International
LIVE: UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Announces Financial Support Package at House of Commons
prince harry
meghan markle
michael jackson
queen elizabeth ii
prince harry, meghan markle, michael jackson, queen elizabeth ii

10:54 GMT 26.05.2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, April 15, 2022.
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in April for the Invictus Games in The Hague, in the Netherlands, they were protected by a security squad which usually guards the King of the Netherlands. The team was reinforced by Christopher Sanchez, who used to be a bodyguard to former president Barack Obama.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hired “Michael Jackson's former bodyguard” who was with the pop star when he died, daily British tabloid, The Sun, reported.
Alberto Alvarez, 45, who testified at the 2011 inquest into Jackson’s death, was seen cycling with the Duke of Sussex, 37, earlier this week in Montecito, California.
The prince, who with his wife Meghan stepped away from the life of a working royal in 2020, was described as wearing an Adidas tracksuit, hooded top and mask as he cycled under the watchful eye of his security team, following in a 4x4.
“Alberto has worked with the biggest celebrities so knows every trick in the book of keeping them out of harm’s way,” a source was cited as saying. The insider added:
“He is discreet and was extremely loyal to Michael. He and Harry seem like a good match and Harry hopes he’s the man to look after him and his family.”
Alvarez’s 911 call on 25 June 2009, the night Michael Jackson died from a drug intoxication aged 50, was read out in court. He told operators that Jackson was “not responding” to CPR.
Michael Jackson died of cardiac arrest in Los Angeles, California, from a lethal combination of sedatives and the anaesthetic propofol. His death was ruled a homicide in 2011, with Conrad Murray, Jackson's personal doctor, found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
After Jackson’s death, Alvarez was hired by boyband One Direction, the report added.
When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited The Netherlands for the Invictus Games from April 16 to 22, the couple received VVIP (very, very important person) status that allowed Dutch royal protection officers to be assigned to them.
Moreover, Christopher Sanchez, who used to be a bodyguard to former president Barack Obama, complemented their security team. Sanchez is at present vice-president of the TorchStone Global private security firm.
Previously, Prince Harry found himself mired in a court wrangle over his security when visiting the UK. The prince even mounted a legal challenge against the Home Office, after he was informed that he could no longer expect the “same degree” of personal security when arriving from the US, where he now lives with his family.
Meanwhile, “heightened security measures” are already being put in place ahead of the Sussexes arrival for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, reported The Sun.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children - Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months – will reportedly stay in their old home, Frogmore Cottage, during their time in the UK, according to the outlet. Since the couple stepped down from royal duties, Frogmore Cottage has been the residence of the duke’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.
There will be countless events and activities celebrating the jubilee across the Commonwealth and beyond during the run-up to the special extended Bank Holiday weekend from 2 June to 5 June 2022.
The June visit to the UK comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a secret visit to the 96-year-old monarch in April before travelling to The Hague. That was the first time the Queen met the couple’s daughter, Lilibet Diana.
