Pakistan Deploys Army as Imran Khan's Supporters Enter Into Protected Zone in Islamabad

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan called for a “Freedom March” on Wednesday, demanding an early dissolution of parliament and state assemblies to pave the way... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International

The Pakistani government has authorised the “deployment of sufficient strength of troops” in the Red Zone, which houses sensitive structures and foreign missions, to protect important government buildings, including the Supreme Court, Parliament House, PM's Office, and the Diplomatic Enclave, until further notice.The government took the emergency measures following massive overnight clashes between the police and PTI supporters during the “Freedom March” in Islamabad.Marchers entered the prohibited Red Zone, breaching the security arrangement and reaching up to the US Embassy.Imran Khan’s PTI claimed five of its supporters were killed in the clashes with law enforcement during the march.As the law and order situation deteriorated, PTI chairman Imran Khan abruptly suspended the sit-in plan and gave the federal government a six-day ultimatum to announce national and state assembly elections, vowing to return to Islamabad with three million people if the Sharif government does not meet his demand.On Wednesday, Khan said that he and his supporters would not leave the city until the government announces the dissolution of the National Assembly and declares the date of elections.In response, the federal government filed a contempt of court petition with the Supreme Court against the PTI chairman for violating the court order during the long march.“PTI workers opened fire and two fire tenders, worth millions of rupees, were set on fire”, the government said in its petition.The government said PTI supporters had created a stir across the country, destroying public property in Quetta, Karachi, and other cities.Since his ouster last month, Imran Khan has led massive public rallies across Pakistan, labelling the Shehbaz Sharif government as “traitors”. The cricketer-turned-politician alleged that Washington had conspired with local leaders to oust his government for pursuing an independent foreign policy, a charge categorically denied by the government and the US.

