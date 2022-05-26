https://sputniknews.com/20220526/no-way-to-prevent-this-the-onion-reposts-every-satirical-mass-shooting-story-on-front-page-1095807420.html

‘No Way to Prevent This’: The Onion Reposts Every Satirical Mass Shooting Story on Front Page

In a bit of not-so-subtle criticism of national inaction on the epidemic of gun violence in the United States, satirical news website The Onion covered its... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International

“No way to prevent this’, says only nation where this regularly happens” - the Onion has run a version of this story in response to 21 different mass shootings in the United States since it first published the story on May 27, 2014, in response to the misogynistic killings of six people and wounding of 14 others in Isla Vista, California.Following its publication of the 21st such story on Wednesday, in response to the killing of 19 students and two teachers by a gunman in Uvalde, Texas, the day prior, The Onion decided to increase the power of its satire by covering the website’s front page with every single version of the story published since 2014.They did the same on their Twitter account, reposting all 21 versions of the story. The most recent prior to Wednesday’s had been published just nine days prior, in response to the killing of 10 Black shoppers in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket by a white supremacist gunman.In the wake of the Tuesday shooting, which was carried out by an 18-year-old who bought an AR-15 rifle on his 18th birthday, Democratic lawmakers pledged action to make gun access harder but were immediately confronted by the extremely powerful firearms lobby and the conservative lawmakers who depend on their support.Later, when a reporter from the UK’s Sky News pressed Cruz on why such shootings only happen in the United States, the Texas lawmaker accused him of having a “political agenda” and hating “American exceptionalism.”In recent years, a popular internet meme has played upon several instances in which surreal events first described in Onion articles later happened, suggesting that reality is getting too weird for its own good and that it may put the satirical site out of business.As of May 25, the US has seen nearly 200 mass shooting events.

