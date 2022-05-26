https://sputniknews.com/20220526/nine-monkeypox-cases-detected-in-us-1095808005.html

Nine Monkeypox Cases Detected in US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US authorities have detected nine monkeypox cases in seven US states, Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) Director...

All of the cases have been detected "within gay, bisexual men and other men who have sex with men," Walensky said.The list of affected states includes Massachusetts, Florida, Utah, Washington, California, Virginia and New York.Walensky warned that the infection may affect all territories and all groups of the population.Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. Monkeypox can be transmitted through bodily fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

