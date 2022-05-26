https://sputniknews.com/20220526/moldovan-court-places-former-president-dodon-under-house-arrest-for-30-days-1095802379.html
moldova
igor dodon
arrest
moldova, igor dodon, arrest
14:40 GMT 26.05.2022 (Updated: 14:42 GMT 26.05.2022)
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - A court in Chisinau ruled on Thursday to place Igor Dodon, Moldova’s former president who is accused of high treason and corruption, under house arrest for 30 days, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
"The court of Chisinau decided to partially satisfy the request of the prosecutors, to use a preventive measure in the form of house arrest for a period of 30 days against Igor Nikolayevich Dodon," the court’s decision read.
Dodon said that he considers the case against him to be politically motivated.
The detained former president said earlier this week that he could provide explanation on the criminal case against him, which will remove all suspicions against him.
"Dear citizens, I want to assure you... I have the necessary explanations that remove any suspicion of corruption and violation of the law … And I am sure that a fair and politically independent court will recognise my case," Dodon said in a letter shared by his lawyers on his Telegram channel.
Dodon was detained for 72 hours on Tuesday on suspicion of "corruption" and "treason," Elena Kazakov, the acting head of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, said.
Earlier, Marianna Kerpek, a spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General's Office, said that employees of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the Information and Security Service were conducting searches in Dodon's house. He is suspected of passive corruption, illicit enrichment, financing the party at the expense of a criminal organization and betrayal of the motherland.