Moldovan Court Places Former President Dodon Under House Arrest for 30 Days
Moldovan Court Places Former President Dodon Under House Arrest for 30 Days

14:40 GMT 26.05.2022 (Updated: 14:42 GMT 26.05.2022)
Moldovan Incumbent President Igor Dodon
Moldovan Incumbent President Igor Dodon - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2022
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
/
Go to the photo bank
