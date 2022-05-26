International
LIVE: Aftermath of Deadly Shooting in Texas School
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
MoD: Russian Navy Has Cleared Mariupol Port of Mines
MoD: Russian Navy Has Cleared Mariupol Port of Mines
Earlier, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, said that the Mariupol port would be ready to receive and dispatch cargo within the next...
situation in ukraine
world
mariupol
Mariupol’s port has been cleared of mines, the Russian Defence Ministry said, adding that the port can now be safely used by civilian ships. Russia’s Defence Ministry has also called on diplomatic missions and the International Maritime Organisation to urge owners of ships docked at Mariupol to take the vessels back to their home ports.
MoD: Russian Navy Has Cleared Mariupol Port of Mines

15:49 GMT 26.05.2022 (Updated: 16:12 GMT 26.05.2022)
Earlier, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, said that the Mariupol port would be ready to receive and dispatch cargo within the next two days.
Mariupol’s port has been cleared of mines, the Russian Defence Ministry said, adding that the port can now be safely used by civilian ships.
Russia’s Defence Ministry has also called on diplomatic missions and the International Maritime Organisation to urge owners of ships docked at Mariupol to take the vessels back to their home ports.
