MoD: Russian Navy Has Cleared Mariupol Port of Mines
Earlier, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, said that the Mariupol port would be ready to receive and dispatch cargo within the next... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International
mariupol
Mariupol’s port has been cleared of mines, the Russian Defence Ministry said, adding that the port can now be safely used by civilian ships. Russia’s Defence Ministry has also called on diplomatic missions and the International Maritime Organisation to urge owners of ships docked at Mariupol to take the vessels back to their home ports.
15:49 GMT 26.05.2022 (Updated: 16:12 GMT 26.05.2022)
Earlier, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, said that the Mariupol port would be ready to receive and dispatch cargo within the next two days.
Mariupol’s port has been cleared of mines, the Russian Defence Ministry said, adding that the port can now be safely used by civilian ships.
Russia’s Defence Ministry has also called on diplomatic missions and the International Maritime Organisation to urge owners of ships docked at Mariupol to take the vessels back to their home ports.