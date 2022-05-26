https://sputniknews.com/20220526/mass-killing-at-a-texas-elementary-school-tuesdays-primary-results-politics-and-the-sec-1095782377.html

Mass Killing at a Texas Elementary School, Tuesday's Primary Results, Politics and the SEC

Mass Killing at a Texas Elementary School, Tuesday's Primary Results, Politics and the SEC

Baby formula shortage and the poor. The Women, Infants and Children program buys half the infant formula consumed in this nation. WIC serves 1.2 million infants in low income families.

Mass Killing at a Texas Elementary School, Tuesday's Primary Results, Politics and the SEC Baby formula shortage and the poor. The Women, Infants and Children program buys half the infant formula consumed in this nation. WIC serves 1.2 million infants in low income families.

Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine. He is the author of four books on U.S. foreign policy, including Obama’s Unending Wars and The Russians Are Coming, Again, with John Marciano joins the show to talk about Ukraine’s Foreign Minister this morning issued an urgent appeal for multiple-launch rocket systems, as President Zelensky accused the west of “lacking unity” over the war, citing different positions on weapons supplies to Ukraine and disagreements within NATO. Then they talk about Italy’s Prime Minister, in concert with the UN Secretary General proposing a peace plan that Russia immediately dismissed as “fantasy.” Swedish and Finnish delegations met with Turkish diplomats in Ankara to discuss Turkish concerns over the two Nordic countries’ NATO accession. Meanwhile, the US said that it opposes any Turkish military action in Syria. Turkey said recently that it would move back into Syria to create a land bridge between two Turkish-occupied enclaves. And, China announced that it would initiate an international security pact with 10 Asian countries.Chris Garaffa, Editor of TechForThePeople.org joins the show. The Misfits start with a conversation about the media implications of the tragic shooting in Texas. Then they talk about a strange story involving the use of WhatsApp chats to track the guys who were allegedly plotting to assassinate George Bush. And, they talk about Spotify bringing political ads back to its platform.Gregg Mosson, State and federal court litigator in private practice in Maryland, at Mosson Law, LLC, and author of “Employee Rights in Maryland: A Concise Guide” joins the program to talk about the Supreme Court to rule soon on Upstate NY case that could make it easier to carry guns across the US. And, the Misfits talk about whether there will be more lawsuits by victims of gun violence against gun manufacturers. Mosson says that civil lawsuits are a more viable option than a legislative remedy to rein in gun violence. Gridlock remains in Congress on passage of any worthwhile gun legislation that would actually diminish violent crime.Rae Valencia, Sputnik News Analyst and Producer for Political Misfits joins the show to break down Tuesday’s Primaries. It seems that Trump still has a great deal of influence over the Republican Party yet the Stop the Steal campaign seems to be a loser as was confirmed in Georgia’s senate and gubernatorial races. Meanwhile, there remains a battle within the Democratic Party between the establishment wing and progressives. We will continue to monitor the Trump effect and whether Democrats, while holding the majority, can coalesce and pass legislation that would be meaningful to voters before this November.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

