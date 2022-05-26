International
https://sputniknews.com/20220526/live-updates-foreign-firms-ignore-russias-offers-to-move-ships-from-mariupol---mod-1095809961.html
LIVE UPDATES: Foreign Firms Ignore Russia's Offers to Move Ships From Mariupol - MoD
LIVE UPDATES: Foreign Firms Ignore Russia's Offers to Move Ships From Mariupol - MoD
Foreign shipowners have ignored opportunities provided by Russia to safely withdraw their vessels from the port of Mariupol, a senior Russian defense official... 26.05.2022
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/08/1094598681_0:110:3249:1938_1920x0_80_0_0_472a5d80f48edc02f21f9eb880f8c501.jpg
mariupol, russia
View of Mariupol after heavy fighting for the city. 3 April, 2022. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Foreign Firms Ignore Russia's Offers to Move Ships From Mariupol - MoD

20:20 GMT 26.05.2022
Being updated
Foreign shipowners have ignored opportunities provided by Russia to safely withdraw their vessels from the port of Mariupol, a senior Russian defense official said on Thursday. The Russian Defense Ministry said in early April that Ukrainian forces were blocking 77 foreign vessels from 18 countries from leaving its ports.
Meanwhile, the MoD said on 20 May that the steel plant in the south-eastern port city of Mariupol had been liberated from Ukrainian troops, ending a month-long stand-off. A total 2,439 servicemen have been captured since 16 May.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops, with aim of putting an end to the 8-year offensive by the Kiev regime.
