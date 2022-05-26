LIVE UPDATES: 30 Tonnes of Plutonium, 40 Tonnes of Enriched Uranium Stored at Zaporozhye NPP - IAEA

Russian armed forces and Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics militias continue to advance the special operation in Ukraine.
The Russian Defence Ministry said on 20 May that the steel plant in the south-eastern port city of Mariupol had been liberated from Ukrainian troops, ending a month-long stand-off. A total 2,439 servicemen have been captured since 16 May.
Before that, Ukrainian forces held at Azovstal reached a deal on removing the wounded from the plant and transferring them to a medical facility in the Donetsk People's Republic.
