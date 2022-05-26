International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: 30 Tonnes of Plutonium, 40 Tonnes of Enriched Uranium Stored at Zaporozhye NPP - IAEA
situation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
ukraine
donbass
04:44 GMT 26.05.2022
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.
Russian armed forces and Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics militias continue to advance the special operation in Ukraine.
The Russian Defence Ministry said on 20 May that the steel plant in the south-eastern port city of Mariupol had been liberated from Ukrainian troops, ending a month-long stand-off. A total 2,439 servicemen have been captured since 16 May.
Before that, Ukrainian forces held at Azovstal reached a deal on removing the wounded from the plant and transferring them to a medical facility in the Donetsk People's Republic.
04:55 GMT 26.05.2022
EU Member States Froze $24.5 Mln Worth of Russian Central Bank Assets, Reports Say
EU member states have reported the freezing of about 23 billion euros ($24.5 billion) of Russian Central Bank assets, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders told a press conference, Reuters reported.

The figure, which had been expected to be much higher, was revealed for the first time.

Western countries have imposed tough sanctions on Russia, including freezing foreign currency reserves, for Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov earlier estimated that about half, or some $300 billion, of Russia's gold and foreign currency reserves were frozen.

Reynders also said the EU countries have also frozen about 10 billion euros of physical assets, like yachts and villas, linked to Russian oligarchs and officials.

However, he did not clarify why the EU had apparently attracted so few assets from the Central Bank of Russia.
04:45 GMT 26.05.2022
30 Tonnes of Plutonium, 40 Tonnes of Enriched Uranium Stored at Zaporozhye NPP - IAEA
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi claimed 30 tonnes of plutonium and 40 tonnes of enriched uranium are stored at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which is under the control of the Russian military.

"30,000 kilograms of plutonium, 40,000 kilograms of enriched uranium, and my inspectors do not have access to that," Grossi said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"We hope to go there to be able to prevent that either there is a problem or we end up finding out that there are a few hundred kilograms of nuclear weapon grade material going missing," he said.

Earlier reports said the International Atomic Energy Agency is holding talks with Ukraine and Russia on the admission of specialists to the Zaporozhye NPP.

At the end of April, the Russian Foreign Ministry denied reports in the Western media about alleged "damage" to Ukrainian nuclear facilities. It also reported that Russian military personnel control the situation at the Chernobyl and Zaporozhye nuclear power plants jointly with Ukrainian guards and plant personnel.
