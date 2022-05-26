https://sputniknews.com/20220526/latest-school-shooting-reveals-opportunism-of-democratic-party-1095779705.html

Latest School Shooting Reveals Opportunism of Democratic Party

Latest School Shooting Reveals Opportunism of Democratic Party

Two Years Since The Murder of George Floyd, What’s Behind US Lossening Venezuela Sanctions, New York Times Misframes Haitian History 26.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-26T08:55+0000

2022-05-26T08:55+0000

2022-05-26T08:55+0000

by any means necessary

venezuela

george floyd

haiti

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095779679_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_04e1c59d4927600d723c594842c87ea6.png

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Afeni, an organizer with Freedom Fighters DC to discuss the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd and the continuing issue of racist police terror, the shortcomings of the reforms enacted by the Biden administration and the Democrats while failing to meet the popular demand of defunding the police, how Joe Biden’s strategy of investing in police continues to portray the Black people who voted for him because of his promises for change, and the connections between the white supremacist terror attack in Buffalo and the racist police terror that continues against Black communities.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by independent journalist, writer and researcher Denis Rogatyuk to discuss the US rolling back some sanctions on Venezuela in an attempt to free up some of its oil supply for US consumption, why this move also serves US geopolitical interests as it pursues another cold war against Russia, why this matters for the US regime change effort in Venezuela, and how the geopolitical shift caused by the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine provides an opportunity for Latin America to gain some breathing room from American regime change efforts.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Tamanisha John, professor at Clark Atlanta University and Caribbean regional analyst to discuss the New York Times recent slate of articles documenting the history of Haiti’s exploitation at the hands of France and the United States and the many problems that Haitians and others have with the Times’ reporting, the Times’ decoupling of the history of exploitation and how that continues to affect Haiti today, what’s left out in the discussion of the “double debt” that Haiti had to pay to France and US financial interests, and the continued ways that Europe, the US, and the capitalist system continues to deny Haiti its sovereignty.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast to discuss the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, which comes on the heels of the racist terror attack in Buffalo, New York, and what these ongoing crisies mean for organizing, how the Democrats will almost certainly use these issues as part of their campaigns because they have nothing to offer to voters, and the opportunist actions taken by politicians like Robert O’Rourke in a gambit to win votes off of pain and grief.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

venezuela

haiti

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, venezuela, george floyd, haiti, аудио, radio