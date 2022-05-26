https://sputniknews.com/20220526/lasers-in-the-sky-reveal-tropical-rainforest-hid-terraces--pyramids-of-amazons-lost-cities-1095799925.html

'Lasers in the Sky' Reveal Tropical Rainforest Hid Terraces & Pyramids of Amazon's 'Lost' Cities

'Lasers in the Sky' Reveal Tropical Rainforest Hid Terraces & Pyramids of Amazon's 'Lost' Cities

In 2020, a group of researchers used LiDAR (light detection and ranging), a remote sensing method based on pulsed laser light, to scan remote parts of the... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-26T14:26+0000

2022-05-26T14:26+0000

2022-05-26T14:26+0000

amazon

rainforest

lidar

laser

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1a/1095798801_0:151:1600:1051_1920x0_80_0_0_a36b363dcfeb94859bb849d1e5c43936.jpg

A network of "lost" cities located in the Llanos de Mojos savannah-forest of Bolivia has been discovered using a novel new technology.Built by the Casarabe communities between 500-1400 AD, these ancient cities, with their terraces and pyramids, have been shrouded by the thick canopy of the Amazon rainforest for centuries.Now, an international team of researchers from the UK and Germany have used LiDAR (light detection and ranging) technology, dubbed "lasers in the sky", to zoom in on an area dotted with elaborate and intricate structures. These include terraces as high as 16 feet (4.9 metres) tall and conical pyramids towering at 69 feet (21 metres). They also found a vast network of reservoirs, causeways, and checkpoints spanning several miles.The discovery has revealed that Amazonia, previously thought to have been a historically “pristine” landscape, was home to indigenous populations for thousands of years.He added that the airborne LiDAR laser technology has revealed monumental structures “just a mile apart connected by 600 miles of canals long raised causeways connecting sites, reservoirs and lakes”. The terrain was surveyed with a laser scanner attached to a helicopter, small aircraft, or drone that transmits around 1.5 million laser pulses per second.Until the late 20th century, the popular theory was that the Amazon region of the Mojos Plains was home to hunter-gatherer tribes, as the area is typically flooded for several months a year during rainy season.However, decades of research revealing irrigation, earthworks, large towns and causeways and canals cutting across the savannahs point to the contrary.In similar use of the LiDAR technology, a team of researchers in 2020 discovered ancient villages constructed between 1300 and 1700 AD laid out like a clock face. The remote sensing equipment was mounted onto helicopters in south Acre state, Brazil.According to the study, published in the Journal of Computer Applications in Archaeology, this is further evidence the rainforest has long been occupied by indigenous communities.

https://sputniknews.com/20220308/over-half-of-amazon-rainforest-wobbling-on-tipping-point-of-becoming-savanna-warns-study-1093678558.html

amazon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

amazon, rainforest, lidar, laser