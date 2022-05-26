https://sputniknews.com/20220526/kremlin-west-should-abolish-illegal-decisions-that-prevent-grain-export-from-ukraine-1095790427.html

Kremlin: West Should Abolish Illegal Decisions That Prevent Grain Export From Ukraine

Earlier, Russia said it was ready to open humanitarian corridors to unblock Ukraine's sea ports for grain exports only after Kiev carried out mine clearing at... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International

The West should abolish illegal decisions that prevent the export of grain from Ukraine, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

