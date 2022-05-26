International
https://sputniknews.com/20220526/kremlin-west-should-abolish-illegal-decisions-that-prevent-grain-export-from-ukraine-1095790427.html
Kremlin: West Should Abolish Illegal Decisions That Prevent Grain Export From Ukraine
Kremlin: West Should Abolish Illegal Decisions That Prevent Grain Export From Ukraine
Earlier, Russia said it was ready to open humanitarian corridors to unblock Ukraine's sea ports for grain exports only after Kiev carried out mine clearing at... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-26T09:59+0000
2022-05-26T10:06+0000
grain
russia
ukraine
export
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The West should abolish illegal decisions that prevent the export of grain from Ukraine, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
grain, russia, ukraine, export

Kremlin: West Should Abolish Illegal Decisions That Prevent Grain Export From Ukraine

09:59 GMT 26.05.2022 (Updated: 10:06 GMT 26.05.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Being updated
Earlier, Russia said it was ready to open humanitarian corridors to unblock Ukraine's sea ports for grain exports only after Kiev carried out mine clearing at the ports.
The West should abolish illegal decisions that prevent the export of grain from Ukraine, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала