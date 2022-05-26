https://sputniknews.com/20220526/kremlin-west-should-abolish-illegal-decisions-that-prevent-grain-export-from-ukraine-1095790427.html
Kremlin: West Should Abolish Illegal Decisions That Prevent Grain Export From Ukraine
Kremlin: West Should Abolish Illegal Decisions That Prevent Grain Export From Ukraine
Earlier, Russia said it was ready to open humanitarian corridors to unblock Ukraine's sea ports for grain exports only after Kiev carried out mine clearing at the ports.
The West should abolish illegal decisions that prevent the export of grain from Ukraine, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Kremlin: West Should Abolish Illegal Decisions That Prevent Grain Export From Ukraine
09:59 GMT 26.05.2022
Earlier, Russia said it was ready to open humanitarian corridors to unblock Ukraine's sea ports for grain exports only after Kiev carried out mine clearing at the ports.
The West should abolish illegal decisions that prevent the export of grain from Ukraine, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.