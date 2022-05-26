https://sputniknews.com/20220526/i-wake-up-screaming-heard-claims-shes-receiving-threats-due-to-depps-smear-campaign---video-1095807160.html

'I Wake Up Screaming': Heard Claims She's Receiving Threats Due to Depp's 'Smear Campaign' - Video

Heard took the stand again on Thursday as the trial, which started 23 days ago, approaches its conclusion. Depp sued his ex-wife, claiming that she defamed him... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International

Actress Amber Heard took the stand in the courtroom on Thursday and told the court how a "smear campaign" allegedly launched against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp has affected her life and caused her suffering. "I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day...Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life used to humiliate me. People want to kill me and they tell me so every day," Heard can be heard saying in a video that has been shared on social media. Heard also said that she has been receiving threats toward her daughter who she welcomed via surrogate a year ago. Heard went on to say she has been suffering from panic attacks. "My hands shake, I wake up screaming…my friends have to live with a set of unspoken rules about how not to scare me, how to not touch me, not surprise me..."Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Heard started 23 days ago and is nearing closing arguments scheduled for Friday, 27 May. The 58-year-old actor is suing 36-year-old Heard for $50 million in damages, claiming that she defamed him by writing an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018, describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse (she did not mention Depp by name in the article, however). Following the publication of the article, Depp lost roles in the Fantastic Beasts and Pirates of the Caribbean franchises. Amber Heard filed a countersuit demanding $100 million in damages, insisting Depp started a "smear campaign" to discredit her and damage her career.

