https://sputniknews.com/20220526/hunter-biden-reportedly-used-multiple-burner-phone-apps-laptop-from-hell-reveals-1095806329.html

Hunter Biden Reportedly Used Multiple Burner Phone Apps, Laptop From Hell Reveals

Hunter Biden Reportedly Used Multiple Burner Phone Apps, Laptop From Hell Reveals

Brimming with hundreds of thousands of documents, photos, chat logs and text messages, Hunter Biden’s laptop has become a virtual cornucopia of damaging... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-26T17:14+0000

2022-05-26T17:14+0000

2022-05-26T17:14+0000

laptop

hunter biden

phone

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/12/1093980361_0:240:1921:1321_1920x0_80_0_0_31dc44f67d4cbb54ec2696e7d357ab1f.jpg

Hunter Biden purchased and used at least three burner phone apps, allowing him to make calls from his iPhones and iPads using temporary disposable phone numbers, a forensic investigation conducted for the Washington Examiner has found.The apps, downloaded from Apple’s app store, included Phoner, textPlus and WePhone, and Biden was said to have used them between 2014 and 2018.Cross-referencing the spreadsheet with emailed receipts on the laptop’s hard drive, Dimitrelos confirmed the purchases, and even found pictures of credit cards Hunter Biden used to buy the apps.Biden was said to have used the Phoner app at least once to call Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother Beau with whom he would strike up a relationship and eventually start harassing.Hunter Biden’s laptop, dubbed the “laptop from hell” by media, has uncovered details about unseemly and potentially illegal activities by the president’s son, ranging from crack cocaine and alcohol-fueled benders with high-priced prostitutes to “business deals” involving the trading of cash for access to the elder Biden during his tenure as Barack Obama’s vice president.Joe Biden has repeatedly dismissed any knowledge of his son’s business activities, and most news outlets and social media companies successfully shielded him from the laptop’s revelations ahead of the 2020 presidential election campaign, at which time the computer was dismissed as a “Russian disinformation operation.”The New York Times and the Washington Post inexplicably changed course this spring, confirming that the laptop was authentic and that the damning information contained within was real. Last month, digital forensics experts combing through the laptop’s hundreds of thousands of files began discovering dozens of references to the “big guy” taking a “cut” in emails between Hunter and business partners seeking access to the vice president, potentially opening Joe Biden up directly to allegations of bribery.In the United States, the penalty for bribery by federal officials can include imprisonment for up to 15 years, as well as disqualification from public office.

https://sputniknews.com/20220519/hunter-biden-squandered-millions-on-drugs-strip-clubs-prostitutes-show-hard-drive-docs-1095634478.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220522/analyst-of-hunters-laptop-from-hell-if-big-guy-is-biden-he-will-pay-a-heavy-price-1095704530.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

laptop, hunter biden, phone