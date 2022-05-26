International
https://sputniknews.com/20220526/hungary-announces-limits-on-car-refueling-from-friday-to-fight-gas-tourism-1095810230.html
Hungary Announces Limits on Car Refueling From Friday to Fight 'Gas Tourism'
Hungary Announces Limits on Car Refueling From Friday to Fight 'Gas Tourism'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian filling stations will refuse service to clients whose cars are registered abroad starting Friday, the prime minister's chief of... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-26T20:33+0000
2022-05-26T20:33+0000
hungary
energy crisis
gas supplies
fuel prices
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089446981_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f764e38d3639c012365824ef38c28d8b.jpg
Gergely Gulyas told reporters on Thursday that drivers would only be allowed to refuel their vehicles at subsidized prices if they had Hungarian license plates, according to the hirado.hu news website.Hungary said last year it would freeze diesel and gas prices through mid-February as the global fuel market continued to heat up and extended the freeze after Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine.Gulyas said that protracted hostilities and energy crisis put a strain on the Hungarian economy and blamed Brussels’ sanctions policy for allowing fuel prices to get out of hand.
https://sputniknews.com/20220524/hungarys-orban-shoots-down-russian-oil-and-gas-embargo-discussions-at-eu-summit-1095742684.html
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089446981_220:0:1920:1275_1920x0_80_0_0_48c4fbc3a0fbbd35722310b3226aa4f9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hungary, energy crisis, gas supplies, fuel prices

Hungary Announces Limits on Car Refueling From Friday to Fight 'Gas Tourism'

20:33 GMT 26.05.2022
© Photo : PixabayPetrol station pump
Petrol station pump - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2022
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian filling stations will refuse service to clients whose cars are registered abroad starting Friday, the prime minister's chief of staff said, citing concerns over "gas tourism."
Gergely Gulyas told reporters on Thursday that drivers would only be allowed to refuel their vehicles at subsidized prices if they had Hungarian license plates, according to the hirado.hu news website.
Hungary said last year it would freeze diesel and gas prices through mid-February as the global fuel market continued to heat up and extended the freeze after Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine.
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban acknowledges cheering supporters during an election night rally in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, April 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2022
Hungary's Orban Shoots Down Russian Oil and Gas Embargo Discussions at EU Summit
24 May, 15:24 GMT
Gulyas said that protracted hostilities and energy crisis put a strain on the Hungarian economy and blamed Brussels’ sanctions policy for allowing fuel prices to get out of hand.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала