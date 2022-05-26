https://sputniknews.com/20220526/hungary-announces-limits-on-car-refueling-from-friday-to-fight-gas-tourism-1095810230.html

Hungary Announces Limits on Car Refueling From Friday to Fight 'Gas Tourism'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian filling stations will refuse service to clients whose cars are registered abroad starting Friday, the prime minister's chief of... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International

Gergely Gulyas told reporters on Thursday that drivers would only be allowed to refuel their vehicles at subsidized prices if they had Hungarian license plates, according to the hirado.hu news website.Hungary said last year it would freeze diesel and gas prices through mid-February as the global fuel market continued to heat up and extended the freeze after Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine.Gulyas said that protracted hostilities and energy crisis put a strain on the Hungarian economy and blamed Brussels’ sanctions policy for allowing fuel prices to get out of hand.

