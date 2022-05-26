International
'Goodfellas' Star Ray Liotta Dead at 67
'Goodfellas' Star Ray Liotta Dead at 67
Actor Ray Liotta, known for his iconic portrayals of mobster characters in video games and film, has died at the age of 67. 26.05.2022, Sputnik International
Liotta died in his sleep while on location for a film in the Dominican Republic, Hollywood news site Deadline reported on Thursday.Liotta was known for his portrayal of American mobster Henry Hill, Jr. in Martin Scorsese's 1990 film Goodfellas, and American baseball slugger Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 film Field of Dreams. He later reprised the mobster role in the 2002 video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, when he voiced the game's main character, Tony Montana analogue Tommy Vercetti. Liotta was born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1954. He was abandoned at an orphanage as a young child and raised by adoptive Italian-American parents. He got his foot in the door of the acting industry as a bartender at a theater company, where he soon secured an agent and acting roles. He leaves behind a daughter, Karsen, and his fiancee, Jacy Nittolo.
16:35 GMT 26.05.2022 (Updated: 17:06 GMT 26.05.2022)
© AFP 2022 / VALERIE MACONIn this file photo taken on June 08, 2016, actor Ray Liotta attends the Shades of Blue Television Academy Event, in North Hollywood, California. - Liotta, who starred in Martin Scorsese's gangster classic "Goodfellas," has died, US media reported on May 26, 2022.
In this file photo taken on June 08, 2016, actor Ray Liotta attends the Shades of Blue Television Academy Event, in North Hollywood, California. - Liotta, who starred in Martin Scorsese's gangster classic Goodfellas, has died, US media reported on May 26, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / VALERIE MACON
