https://sputniknews.com/20220526/goodfellas-star-ray-liotta-dead-at-67-1095805774.html
'Goodfellas' Star Ray Liotta Dead at 67
'Goodfellas' Star Ray Liotta Dead at 67
Actor Ray Liotta, known for his iconic portrayals of mobster characters in video games and film, has died at the age of 67. 26.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-26T16:35+0000
2022-05-26T16:35+0000
2022-05-26T17:06+0000
us
actor
death
ray liotta
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1a/1095806168_0:0:2948:1659_1920x0_80_0_0_1351c5553cc56cb49e30030c11d95306.jpg
Liotta died in his sleep while on location for a film in the Dominican Republic, Hollywood news site Deadline reported on Thursday.Liotta was known for his portrayal of American mobster Henry Hill, Jr. in Martin Scorsese's 1990 film Goodfellas, and American baseball slugger Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 film Field of Dreams. He later reprised the mobster role in the 2002 video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, when he voiced the game's main character, Tony Montana analogue Tommy Vercetti. Liotta was born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1954. He was abandoned at an orphanage as a young child and raised by adoptive Italian-American parents. He got his foot in the door of the acting industry as a bartender at a theater company, where he soon secured an agent and acting roles. He leaves behind a daughter, Karsen, and his fiancee, Jacy Nittolo.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1a/1095806168_219:0:2948:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2dc5b2be6a6f7622f50d3982969de396.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, actor, death, ray liotta
'Goodfellas' Star Ray Liotta Dead at 67
16:35 GMT 26.05.2022 (Updated: 17:06 GMT 26.05.2022)
Actor Ray Liotta, known for his iconic portrayals of mobster characters in video games and film, has died at the age of 67.
Liotta died in his sleep while on location for a film in the Dominican Republic, Hollywood news site Deadline reported on Thursday
.
Liotta was known for his portrayal of American mobster Henry Hill, Jr. in Martin Scorsese's 1990 film Goodfellas, and American baseball slugger Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 film Field of Dreams. He later reprised the mobster role in the 2002 video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, when he voiced the game's main character, Tony Montana analogue Tommy Vercetti.
However, he was a prolific actor in film and television, starring in nearly 90 films and in several dozen television shows. At the time of his death, he was filming for the upcoming motion picture Dangerous Waters
, a thriller directed by John Barr.
Liotta was born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1954. He was abandoned at an orphanage as a young child and raised by adoptive Italian-American parents. He got his foot in the door of the acting industry as a bartender at a theater company, where he soon secured an agent and acting roles. He leaves behind a daughter, Karsen, and his fiancee, Jacy Nittolo.