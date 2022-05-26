https://sputniknews.com/20220526/fans-mourn-actress--tiktok-star-amreen-bhat-killed-by-terrorists-in-kashmir-1095786762.html

Fans Mourn Actress & TikTok Star Amreen Bhat, Killed by Terrorists in Kashmir

In the past two months, four terrorist attacks have been carried out against the minority community in the Valley in India's Union Territory of Jammu and... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International

Netizens on Thursday mourned the death of 35-year-old actress and social media influencer Amreen Bhat, who was killed by terrorists in the Budgam district of the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir late on Wednesday evening.Amreen Bhat was a TikTok artist and television star.According to police, the attack was carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, police said.A 10-year-old, the woman's nephew, was also injured in the attack.Soon after the news of Bhat's death became public, politicians of the mainstream political parties in the Valley condemned the killing.Former State Chief of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said in a tweet: “Shocked and deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack… There can be no justification for attacking innocent women and children like this.”“We strongly condemn the killing… dastardly act of senseless violence,” the Sajjad Lone-led Peoples Conference said.Expressing his condolences about the death of the social media star, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) parliamentarian Sanjay Singh said in a tweet in Hindi: “TV artist Amreen Bhat was shot dead in Kashmir. Is the federal government sleeping? Mr Modi had promised to establish peace in the Valley - but still the terrorists are killing someone every day.”Director of ‘The Kashmir Files’, a Bollywood movie based on the real story of the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the valley in the Nineties, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri strongly condemned Bhat's murder, saying there is “no place for art and artists in Kashmir”.Netizens also mourned the death of the young television star.This is the second attack in two days in Jammu and Kashmir. On Tuesday, a policeman was shot dead by terrorists outside his home in Srinagar. His seven-year-old daughter, who reportedly rushed to save him, was injured in the attack.On 12 May, a Kashmir TV star Rahul Bhat was shot dead by terrorists. His death triggered massive protests in Kashmir.In April, terrorists shot and killed a man named Satish Kumar Singh in Kulgam district of the Union Territory on 12 April and on 4 April, another Kashmiri Pandit named Bal Krishan Bhat was shot inside his shop.

