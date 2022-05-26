https://sputniknews.com/20220526/depp-vowed-total-global-humiliation-for-gold-digging-50-cent-stripper-heard-claims-lawyer-1095787403.html

Depp Vowed ‘Total Global Humiliation’ for ‘Gold Digging, 50 Cent Stripper’ Heard, Claims Lawyer

Depp Vowed ‘Total Global Humiliation’ for ‘Gold Digging, 50 Cent Stripper’ Heard, Claims Lawyer

Amber Heard will apparently close out the last day of witness testimony on Thursday in the Fairfax County Courthouse in ex-husband Johnny Depp’s $50 million... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-26T08:16+0000

2022-05-26T08:16+0000

2022-05-26T08:16+0000

us

society

johnny depp

amber heard

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/11/1082652509_0:144:3129:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_c8bdb2acdc8c7741bdf1968e6209945e.jpg

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star Johnny Depp vowed that his ex-wife Amber Heard was going to get “total global humiliation,” according to a text message read out in the Fairfax County courthouse by her lawyer on 25 May.The defamation trial involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is taking place in Virginia and is set to conclude this week.The Hollywood actor also spouted some jaw-dropping invective against the “Aquaman” star and her then-boyfriend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the text cited by Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn, showed.He also purportedly wielded some highly imaginative insults targeting the woman he was married to from 2015 to 2017.Referring to his new relationship after his split with Heard, Depp stated in the missive cited in court:“I met a f***ing sublime little Russian here… Which made me realize the time I blew on that 50 cent stripper… I wouldn’t touch her with a goddam glove… I can only hope that karma kicks in and take the gift of breath from her.”In an apparent reference to Elon Musk, whom Amber Heard is believed to have dated when the billionaire was in the middle of divorce proceedings with actress Talulah Riley, he is quoted as writing:In court, Johnny Depp did not deny writing the text cited, saying it was prompted by the abuse allegations his ex-wife had showered upon him and the blowback his reputation and career had suffered.Depp did, however, deny writing another text introduced in court by Heard’s team, in which he was accused of writing on 22 February 2017 that “I want to change her understanding of what it is like to be thrashed around like a pleading Mackrel… I NEED. I WANT. I TAKE.”The messages were purportedly written to Depp’s assistant Steve Deuters, and came from his phone. The American actor and producer, winner of a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, suggested someone else might have sent the abusive messages.Previously, the texts in question had been brought up in Depp’s 2020 UK trial against The Sun, which he lost. The actor sued the publication for libel over an article that called him a “wife beater.” The court had ruled at the time that the majority of Amber Heard’s abuse allegations were “substantially true.”Currently, Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for $50 million in defamation over her 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post (printed in Fairfax County).Back then, the actress referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse,” albeit never mentioning Depp by name.Depp, 58, has insisted the abuse allegations were an elaborate "hoax". He also accused Heard of committing acts of domestic violence against him, in some instances even causing him bodily injury.According to an earlier testimony by Depp’s agent, the damning story in the Post was “catastrophic” to the actor’s career, as his $22.5 million verbal deal with Disney to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow for a sixth installment of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise was scuppered.Heard, 36, countersued the A-list star for $100 million, alleging he and his lawyer Adam Waldman defamed her by mounting a smear campaign against her. The trial is set to wrap up on 27 May.

https://sputniknews.com/20220518/passes-for-johnny-depp-vs-amber-heard-trial-sold-on-black-market--media-1095614339.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220517/amber-heard-may-face-perjury-probe-after-admitting-not-donating-depp-divorce-settlement-to-charity-1095578475.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, society, johnny depp, amber heard