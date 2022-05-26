https://sputniknews.com/20220526/democrats-immediately-use-the-texas-school-shooting-for-politics-1095782735.html

Democrats Immediately Use the Texas School Shooting for Politics

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Department of Homeland Security being worried that white... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International

Democrats Immediately Use the Texas School Shooting for Politics On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Department of Homeland Security being worried that white supremacists will be traveling to Ukraine, and the Pennsylvania GOP primary heading to a vote recount.

GUESTMaj Toure - Gun Rights Activist and Founder of Black Guns Matter | Gun-Free Zones, Demonizing the NRA, and The Huey Newton Gun ClubMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Who's Winning the War?, Azov Fighters Surrendering, and Southern Ukraine TerritoryIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Maj Toure about the mainstream narratives on guns, the importance of the 2nd Amendment, and the US government's failures to train school staff. Maj discussed his years of work in gun safety and some of the reasons mass shootings at schools occur. Maj explained the politicization of the Texas school shooting and why gun-free zones need to be abolished.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the US propaganda about Ukraine, Ukraine's economy has been destroyed, and the neo-Nazi issue in Ukraine. Mark discussed the goal of denazification in Ukraine by Russia and the yearly Stepan Bandera tiki torch marches held in Ukraine on January 1st. Mark discussed his prediction of how long the war in Ukraine will last and Russia's economy since the start of the military operation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

