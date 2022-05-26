https://sputniknews.com/20220526/china-russia-veto-us-sponsored-unsc-resolution-on-north-korea-1095810725.html

China, Russia Veto US-Sponsored UNSC Resolution on North Korea

China, Russia Veto US-Sponsored UNSC Resolution on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - China and Russia on Thursday vetoed the US-sponsored resolution at the UN Security Council to impose additional restrictive measures... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-26T21:06+0000

2022-05-26T21:06+0000

2022-05-26T21:06+0000

sanctions

unsc

russia

veto

us

north korea

ballistic missiles

nuclear weapons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093243885_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_fc00c731be55f056b4e4aacb0ec474e6.jpg

The United States undertook the after North Korea test-launched three ballistic missiles this week toward the Sea of Japan just hours after President Joe Biden concluded his trip to South Korea and Japan for meetings with his counterparts to discuss regional security and trade.The resolution would tighten sanctions on vessels serving a role in North Korea's nuclear weapon or ballistic missile program, according to a copy of the draft obtained by Sputnik.In addition, the measure would also seek to prohibit North Korea from exporting mineral fuels, mineral oils and other products of their distillation, as well as bituminous substances, mineral waxes, clocks and watches. It would also prohibit all members of the UN Security Council to import these products from North Korea.The resolution would "decrease the aggregate amount of crude oil to which the measures imposed by paragraph 4 of resolution 2397 (2017) shall not apply from 4 million barrels or 525,000 tons to 3 million barrels or 393,750 tons, and reaffirms that all other provisions of that paragraph continue to apply.”Moreover, the resolution would ban all UN Security Council member states from providing North Korea, directly or indirectly, any tobacco or manufactured tobacco substitutes. UN Security Council member states' nationals would be prohibited from receiving technology-related services from North Korea.Finally, the resolution would authorize member states of the UN Security Council to seize and dispose items prohibited by the UN Security Council's resolutions against North Korea.Pyongyang has conducted 16 weapons tests since the beginning of the year, including launches of ICBMs, a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), systems for a space satellite and a new tactical system for nuclear weapons.In 2018, during the first-ever meeting between leaders of North Korea and the US in Singapore, former President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un signed a joint agreement, marking the de-escalation of relations between the two countries. The two leaders met the following year in Hanoi to continue the negotiations but failed to reach a deal on the issues of sanctions. The relations between the two countries have since tensed, with North Korea boosting its missile tests.

https://sputniknews.com/20220521/biden-meeting-with-kim-jong-un-depends-on-whether-north-korea-is-serious-about-nuclear-talks-1095692616.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sanctions, unsc, russia, veto, us, north korea, ballistic missiles, nuclear weapons