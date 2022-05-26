https://sputniknews.com/20220526/china-challenges-bidens-threats-with-a-massive-exercise-near-taiwan-1095773859.html

China Challenges Biden's Threats With a Massive Exercise Near Taiwan

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about how Russia can extricate itself from the Ukraine conflict, a Trump-backed... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International

China Challenges Biden's Threats With a Massive Exercise Near Taiwan On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about how Russia can extricate itself from the Ukraine conflict, a Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate going head to head with the Pence-endorsed incumbent, and China responding to Biden’s threats regarding Taiwan.

Guests:Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | Henry Kissinger Takes Lone Stand Against Ukraine Joining NATOEd Martin - Political Commentator | Gubernatorial Primary Pits Trump-Backed Candidate Against Pence-Endorsed IncumbentYusuf Erim - Journalist | Why Turkey Views Nordic NATO Admissions as a Red LineTye Salandy - Professor | International Community Turns a Blind Eye Towards Haitian InjusticeK.J. Noh - Journalist | China Challenges Biden's Threats With a Massive Exercise Near TaiwanIn the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about how Russia can remove itself from the Ukraine conflict when Zelensky, backed by Western powers, looks to drag it out as long as possible. We also talked about Henry Kissinger taking a stand against Ukraine joining the EU or NATO, and why the West is treating the Ukraine conflict as an existential threat.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ed Martin for a discussion on the media slandering Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker as an uncle tom, the gubernatorial primary pitting Trump-endorsed David Perdue against Pence-endorsed Brian Kemp, and Michael Sussmann’s trial for misleading the FBI about Trump-Russia collusion allegations. We were also joined by Yusuf Erim to talk about Erdogan’s red lines over Sweden and Finland joining NATO given the support the Nordic countries provide to Turkey’s rival extremists.In the third hour, Professor Tye Salandy joined the conversation to talk about the history of Haiti paying reparations to the French, and why the international community turns a blind eye to injustice towards Haitians. We were also joined by K.J. Noh to talk about China responding to Biden’s warning that the U.S. would defend Taiwan in the case of a conflict, the West’s parasitic relationship with the global south, and the hypocritical outrage over a prospective Chinese base in the Solomon Islands.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

