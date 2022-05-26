https://sputniknews.com/20220526/can-provoke-men-from-other-cultures-swedish-asylum-forbids-ukrainian-women-to-wear-shorts-1095785103.html

'Can Provoke Men From Other Cultures': Swedish Asylum Forbids Ukrainian Women to Wear Shorts

Female asylum seekers from Ukraine living in the Galaxen accommodation in the town of Olofström in Blekinge County in southern Sweden have been slapped with a dress code, Swedish Radio reported.Tiny shorts and blouses where the body can be seen are some of the garments that are unwelcome for Ukrainian women at Galaxen. The formal explanation provided by the authorities is that it “can provoke men from others cultures” who also happen to live at the same accommodation.While this measure is apparently designed to protect the women themselves, refugee activist Gitana Bengtsson is strongly critical of the dress code.“They [the Ukrainian women] were usually dressed like you and me. They didn't look like prostitutes. He, the site manager, said that they should not be dressed lightly so that body parts are visible. He said they shouldn't wear tiny shorts or skirts”, Bengtsson told Swedish Radio.Since the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine to demilitarise and de-Nazify the country, millions of Ukrainians have left, travelling both eastward to Russia and westward to Europe. Over 37,000 Ukrainians have sought asylum in Sweden, according to the Nordic country's Migration Board.Before the conflict, asylum seekers from predominantly Muslim Middle East and North Africa dominated the stream of refugees to the Nordic country, with Afghans, Syrians and Iraqis forming the largest groups.Eastern Europe in general and Ukraine in particular have in recent years emerged as a provider of prostitutes in Sweden. For instance, during the latest Operation “Cod” by the Swedish Police 30 of 38 men arrested for buying sex procured their services from Ukrainian women.According to national broadcaster SVT, many of them were said to have been lured into the sex trade through marketing on Ukrainian online forums, where money and accommodation is offered to travel to Sweden and sell their bodies. According to the Swedish police, this is a trend break, as Ukrainian women identified in previous operations most often had previous experiences of prostitution.

