Biden to Meet South Korean Pop Group BTS to Address Anti-Asian Hate
“On Tuesday, May 31st, global K-pop phenomenon and Grammy-nominated musical group from the Republic of Korea BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan or ‘Beyond the Scene’) will join President Biden to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years,” the White House said in a press release.BTS will also discuss with Biden the importance of diversity and inclusion, as well as the group’s platform as youth ambassadors who spread “a message of hope and positivity” worldwide, according to the press release.Biden in May 2021 signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law, which provided law enforcement with resources to better handle hate crimes against Asian-Americans in particular, the press release added.Hate crimes against Asian-Americans have increased following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic measures, including a shooting spree against three businesses in Atlanta, Georgia, resulting in the killing of eight people, six of whom were Asian women.
18:28 GMT 26.05.2022
© AP Photo / Jordan StraussBTS arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas
BTS arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden will meet next week with the South Korean pop group BTS as part of the administration’s efforts to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination, the White House said on Thursday.
“On Tuesday, May 31st, global K-pop phenomenon and Grammy-nominated musical group from the Republic of Korea BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan or ‘Beyond the Scene’) will join President Biden to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years,” the White House said in a press release.
BTS will also discuss with Biden the importance of diversity and inclusion, as well as the group’s platform as youth ambassadors who spread “a message of hope and positivity” worldwide, according to the press release.
Biden in May 2021 signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law, which provided law enforcement with resources to better handle hate crimes against Asian-Americans in particular, the press release added.
Hate crimes against Asian-Americans have increased following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic measures, including a shooting spree against three businesses in Atlanta, Georgia, resulting in the killing of eight people, six of whom were Asian women.
