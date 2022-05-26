https://sputniknews.com/20220526/biden-advisers-secretly-travel-to-saudi-arabia-in-effort-to-lobby-for-more-oilreport-1095782177.html

Biden Advisers Secretly Travel To Saudi Arabia In Effort To Lobby For More Oil–Report

The US government’s ongoing pressure campaign for more Saudi oil seems unlikely to meet with success, with the Gulf state’s foreign minister saying yesterday... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International

US officials are currently on a secret mission to Saudi Arabia aimed at pushing the Gulf state to increase oil production and normalize relations with Israel, according to a report published Wednesday. Citing “three current and former U.S. officials,” Axios says White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk and State Department energy envoy Amos Hochstein touched down Tuesday.The news that two senior Biden advisers have reportedly been dispatched to Riyadh comes the same day that Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm described US President Joe Biden as “obsessed with the fact that gas prices are so high.”But with Biden looking for relief at the pump for US consumers ahead of November's midterm elections, it seems the Saudis aren’t too keen to help.The country has so far ignored repeated Western calls to ramp up production to cushion the largely self-inflicted impacts of anti-Russian sanctions on energy markets in the West. Instead, in an interview published Tuesday, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told the Financial Times that Saudi Arabia expects “to work out an agreement with Opec+,” which, it noted, “includes Russia.”Abdulaziz went on to suggest that politics should be kept separate from Opec+, and that the “world should appreciate the value” of the energy alliance.

