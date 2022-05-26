https://sputniknews.com/20220526/actor-kevin-spacey-charged-with-four-counts-of-sexual-assault-against-three-men-in-uk--1095801683.html
Actor Kevin Spacey Charged With Four Counts of Sexual Assault Against Three Men in UK
Actor Kevin Spacey Charged With Four Counts of Sexual Assault Against Three Men in UK
The 62-year-old actor first faced sexual assault accusations in 2017, when actor Anthony Rapp claimed that Spacey molested him when he was 14 years old. After... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-26T14:27+0000
2022-05-26T14:27+0000
2022-05-26T14:39+0000
viral
uk
kevin spacey
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
US actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the UK. The incidents reportedly took place between 2005 and 2013 in London and Gloucestershire.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
viral, uk, kevin spacey
Actor Kevin Spacey Charged With Four Counts of Sexual Assault Against Three Men in UK
14:27 GMT 26.05.2022 (Updated: 14:39 GMT 26.05.2022)
Being updated
The 62-year-old actor first faced sexual assault accusations in 2017, when actor Anthony Rapp claimed that Spacey molested him when he was 14 years old. After that, several more people came out claiming they had been harassed by the actor.
US actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the UK.
The incidents reportedly took place between 2005 and 2013 in London and Gloucestershire.