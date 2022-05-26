International
Actor Kevin Spacey Charged With Four Counts of Sexual Assault Against Three Men in UK
The 62-year-old actor first faced sexual assault accusations in 2017, when actor Anthony Rapp claimed that Spacey molested him when he was 14 years old. After... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International
US actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the UK. The incidents reportedly took place between 2005 and 2013 in London and Gloucestershire.
viral, uk, kevin spacey

Actor Kevin Spacey Charged With Four Counts of Sexual Assault Against Three Men in UK

14:27 GMT 26.05.2022 (Updated: 14:39 GMT 26.05.2022)
The 62-year-old actor first faced sexual assault accusations in 2017, when actor Anthony Rapp claimed that Spacey molested him when he was 14 years old. After that, several more people came out claiming they had been harassed by the actor.
US actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the UK.
The incidents reportedly took place between 2005 and 2013 in London and Gloucestershire.
