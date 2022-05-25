International
https://sputniknews.com/20220525/xi-jinping-denounces-preachers-trying-to-boss-china-as-un-human-rights-chief-visits-xinjiang-1095767588.html
Xi Jinping Denounces ‘Preachers' Trying to 'Boss' China as UN Human Rights Chief Visits Xinjiang
Xi Jinping Denounces ‘Preachers' Trying to 'Boss' China as UN Human Rights Chief Visits Xinjiang
The ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been facing allegations of detaining more than one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in far-western... 25.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-25T12:27+0000
2022-05-25T12:27+0000
china
uyghurs
xinjiang uyghur autonomous region
human rights
michelle bachelet
president xijinping
chinese communist party
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093840705_0:320:2949:1978_1920x0_80_0_0_c4614f19d1579cc68e486209bc547cdc.jpg
President Xi Jinping has told UN official Michelle Bachelet that China’s human rights development "suits its own national conditions," according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.Xi defended his country’s track record on the issue on Wednesday in a video call with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, who arrived in China on 23 May for a six-day tour.Bachelet’s itinerary is reportedly expected to take her to the far-western region of Xinjiang, where the Chinese government has been accused of “mass internment, forced assimilation, forced labor and forced sterilization” against Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim minorities. Beijing has repeatedly denied all these allegations. adding:Bachelet, in turn, was cited as voicing admiration for Beijing in its "efforts and achievements in eradicating poverty, protecting human rights, and realizing economic and social development."There was reportedly no specific mention of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR).This is the first trip by a UN human rights chief to China since 2005. UN officials have been negotiating with the Chinese government since 2018 to secure “unfettered, meaningful access” to Xinjiang. Bachelet’s "closed loop" visit is expected to take her to the cities of Kashgar and Urumqi in Xinjiang, according to China's Foreign Ministry. It was clarified that the delegation will be isolated inside a "bubble" to contain the potential spread of COVID-19, ruling out the presence of any accompanying international journalists.Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the UN official would meet Chinese leaders and “have extensive exchanges with people from various sectors.”"We have no expectation that (China) will grant the necessary access required to conduct a complete, unmanipulated assessment of the human rights environment in Xinjiang," US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on 24 May, adding:Amnesty International weighed in on the visit by Michelle Bachelet to China, saying in a statement that the UN official must "address crimes against humanity and gross human rights violations.""Michelle Bachelet's long-delayed visit to Xinjiang is a critical opportunity to address human rights violations in the region, but it will also be a running battle against Chinese government efforts to cover up the truth," warned the organization's Secretary-General Agnes Callamard.Allegations have been spearheaded by the US that 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities are being held in internment camps, located in Xinjiang and other parts of China. Factories in Xinjiang have also been accused of using forced labour, with Chinese authorities fending off unsubstantiated claims of forcibly sterilising Uyghur women.Beijing has repeatedly denied all the accusations, pointing out that the facilities that rights groups refer to are in fact "vocational training centres" used to eradicate extremism and stamp out poverty. Claims of “forced labour” were dismissed as "fabricated".Beijing strictly complies with international labour laws and domestic legislation, resolutely suppressing any illegal actions in this area, and there is no such thing as "forced labour" in the Muslim-dominated region of Xinjiang, stated China's legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC).
https://sputniknews.com/20220411/china-could-soon-ratify-forced-labor-conventions-in-effort-to-assuage-eus-xinjiang-fears-1094683819.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220524/airbnb-to-remove-all-listings-in-china-by-mid-summer-1095729800.html
china
xinjiang uyghur autonomous region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093840705_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a5ea0eab607d4d27b9afcc84f425bb3d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, uyghurs, xinjiang uyghur autonomous region, human rights, michelle bachelet, president xijinping, chinese communist party

Xi Jinping Denounces ‘Preachers' Trying to 'Boss' China as UN Human Rights Chief Visits Xinjiang

12:27 GMT 25.05.2022
© AP Photo / Andy WongIn this April 14, 2016 file photo, a Chinese national flag flutters against the office buildings in Shanghai, China.
In this April 14, 2016 file photo, a Chinese national flag flutters against the office buildings in Shanghai, China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2022
© AP Photo / Andy Wong
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been facing allegations of detaining more than one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in far-western Xinjiang under a security crackdown that Washington denounced as a “genocide” – something Beijing has repeatedly denied as “the lie of the century”.
President Xi Jinping has told UN official Michelle Bachelet that China’s human rights development "suits its own national conditions," according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
Xi defended his country’s track record on the issue on Wednesday in a video call with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, who arrived in China on 23 May for a six-day tour.
Bachelet’s itinerary is reportedly expected to take her to the far-western region of Xinjiang, where the Chinese government has been accused of “mass internment, forced assimilation, forced labor and forced sterilization” against Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim minorities. Beijing has repeatedly denied all these allegations. adding:
"On the issue of human rights, no country is perfect, there is no need for 'preachers' to boss around other countries, still less should they politicize the issue, practice double standards or use it as an excuse to interfere in other countries' internal affairs," Xi was quoted as saying by CCTV.
Bachelet, in turn, was cited as voicing admiration for Beijing in its "efforts and achievements in eradicating poverty, protecting human rights, and realizing economic and social development."
"I attach great importance to and cherish this visit. I will have extensive contact and direct communication with the Chinese government and people from all walks of life. I believe this visit will help me better understand China," she said, according to a readout of their exchange cited by CCTV.
There was reportedly no specific mention of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR).
This is the first trip by a UN human rights chief to China since 2005. UN officials have been negotiating with the Chinese government since 2018 to secure “unfettered, meaningful access” to Xinjiang. Bachelet’s "closed loop" visit is expected to take her to the cities of Kashgar and Urumqi in Xinjiang, according to China's Foreign Ministry.
© Wikipedia / File Upload Bot (Colegota) Khotan (Hotan / Hetian) is an oasis city in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China. Sunday market
 Khotan (Hotan / Hetian) is an oasis city in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China. Sunday market - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2022
Khotan (Hotan / Hetian) is an oasis city in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China. Sunday market
© Wikipedia / File Upload Bot (Colegota)
It was clarified that the delegation will be isolated inside a "bubble" to contain the potential spread of COVID-19, ruling out the presence of any accompanying international journalists.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the UN official would meet Chinese leaders and “have extensive exchanges with people from various sectors.”
"We have no expectation that (China) will grant the necessary access required to conduct a complete, unmanipulated assessment of the human rights environment in Xinjiang," US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on 24 May, adding:
"We think it was a mistake to agree to a visit under the circumstances," as Bachelet would not be able to obtain a full picture "of the atrocities, the crimes against humanity, and genocide" in the region.
Amnesty International weighed in on the visit by Michelle Bachelet to China, saying in a statement that the UN official must "address crimes against humanity and gross human rights violations."
Chinese flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2022
China Could Soon Ratify Forced Labor Conventions in Effort to Assuage EU’s Xinjiang Fears
11 April, 20:15 GMT
"Michelle Bachelet's long-delayed visit to Xinjiang is a critical opportunity to address human rights violations in the region, but it will also be a running battle against Chinese government efforts to cover up the truth," warned the organization's Secretary-General Agnes Callamard.
Allegations have been spearheaded by the US that 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities are being held in internment camps, located in Xinjiang and other parts of China. Factories in Xinjiang have also been accused of using forced labour, with Chinese authorities fending off unsubstantiated claims of forcibly sterilising Uyghur women.
In this April 14, 2016 file photo, a Chinese national flag flutters against the office buildings in Shanghai, China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2022
Airbnb to Remove All Listings in China by Mid-Summer
Yesterday, 02:16 GMT
Beijing has repeatedly denied all the accusations, pointing out that the facilities that rights groups refer to are in fact "vocational training centres" used to eradicate extremism and stamp out poverty. Claims of “forced labour” were dismissed as "fabricated".
Beijing strictly complies with international labour laws and domestic legislation, resolutely suppressing any illegal actions in this area, and there is no such thing as "forced labour" in the Muslim-dominated region of Xinjiang, stated China's legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC).
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала