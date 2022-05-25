https://sputniknews.com/20220525/world-leaders-meet-in-davos-on-ways-to-control-their-citizens-1095750942.html
World Leaders Meet in Davos on Ways to Control Their Citizens
World Leaders Meet in Davos on Ways to Control Their Citizens
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Jen Psaki appearing on MSNBC in Fall 2022, and North Korea firing three missiles tests .
GUESTProfessor Richard Werner - Economist, Professor, and Author | London School of Economics, Developing Economic Banks, and The Biden Administration Policy on ChinaCarmello - NYC Father and Viral Videographer | Viral Video Retrieving His Sons Stolen Bank, Young Gang Members in NYC, and The Importance of Fathers in Inner CitiesIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Professor Richard Werner about the power of banks, Japanese banks, and the proper way to do quantitative easing. Professor Werner talked about his time in Japan and how the Japanese economy collapsed. Professor Werner described his predictions for US Inflation and how the media lie about China.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Carmello about his viral video with his son, the gang problem in New York City, and the cons of social media use among the youth. Carmello described his video of confronting a young gang and how surprised he was that the video had gone viral. Carmello talked about successfully de-escalating a potentially dangerous situation and the importance of fathers in children's lives.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Professor Richard Werner - Economist, Professor, and Author | London School of Economics, Developing Economic Banks, and The Biden Administration Policy on China
Carmello - NYC Father and Viral Videographer | Viral Video Retrieving His Sons Stolen Bank, Young Gang Members in NYC, and The Importance of Fathers in Inner Cities
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Professor Richard Werner about the power of banks, Japanese banks, and the proper way to do quantitative easing. Professor Werner talked about his time in Japan and how the Japanese economy collapsed. Professor Werner described his predictions for US Inflation and how the media lie about China.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Carmello about his viral video with his son, the gang problem in New York City, and the cons of social media use among the youth. Carmello described his video of confronting a young gang and how surprised he was that the video had gone viral. Carmello talked about successfully de-escalating a potentially dangerous situation and the importance of fathers in children's lives.
