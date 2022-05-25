International
US to Keep Sanctions on Russia Even if Ukrainian Ports Unblocked - State Dept.
US to Keep Sanctions on Russia Even if Ukrainian Ports Unblocked - State Dept.
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The United States will maintain the sanctions it has imposed on Russia even if Moscow unblocks Ukraine's sea ports to allow for grain...
“So, we certainly won't lift our sanctions in response to empty promises and we have heard empty promises before from the Russian Federation. I think we have all have good reason to be skeptical when we hear various pledges and offers from Russia,” Price said when asked to comment on Russia’s announced readiness to unblock Ukraine’s sea ports in exchange for lifting sanctions.Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said Moscow is ready to launch humanitarian corridors to unblock Ukraine's sea ports for exports of Ukrainian grain, but Kiev must first ensure that ports are cleared of mines.Rudenko also said that Moscow is open to engage in a dialogue on food security, yet a "comprehensive approach" is needed to address the unfolding food crisis, including the lifting of sanctions against Russia.Numerous countries and international organizations have been calling for unblocking Ukraine's sea ports and releasing the grain stuck in warehouses, seeking to curtail rising food prices and deliver crops to the regions facing acute food insecurity as soon as possible.
US to Keep Sanctions on Russia Even if Ukrainian Ports Unblocked - State Dept.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price argues with AP reporter Matt Lee at a presser on February 3, 2022
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The United States will maintain the sanctions it has imposed on Russia even if Moscow unblocks Ukraine's sea ports to allow for grain exports amid the special military operation, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Wednesday.
“So, we certainly won't lift our sanctions in response to empty promises and we have heard empty promises before from the Russian Federation. I think we have all have good reason to be skeptical when we hear various pledges and offers from Russia,” Price said when asked to comment on Russia’s announced readiness to unblock Ukraine’s sea ports in exchange for lifting sanctions.
Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said Moscow is ready to launch humanitarian corridors to unblock Ukraine's sea ports for exports of Ukrainian grain, but Kiev must first ensure that ports are cleared of mines.
Rudenko also said that Moscow is open to engage in a dialogue on food security, yet a "comprehensive approach" is needed to address the unfolding food crisis, including the lifting of sanctions against Russia.
Numerous countries and international organizations have been calling for unblocking Ukraine's sea ports and releasing the grain stuck in warehouses, seeking to curtail rising food prices and deliver crops to the regions facing acute food insecurity as soon as possible.
