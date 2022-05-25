https://sputniknews.com/20220525/us-outs-norwegian-arms-contribution-to-ukraine-as-it-thanks-oslo-for-sending-artillery-1095754075.html

US Outs Norwegian Arms Contribution to Ukraine as It Thanks Oslo for Sending Artillery

US Outs Norwegian Arms Contribution to Ukraine as It Thanks Oslo for Sending Artillery

2022-05-25

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin has thanked Norway for sending heavy artillery to Ukraine, alongside other European nations, including Italy, Greece and Poland, shedding light on upcoming deliveries.The Norwegian authorities, however, would not confirm the exact type of artillery Ukraine is about to receive.Earlier, though, the newspaper Aftenposten identified armoured vehicles of type M109 as a possible contribution. The newspaper mentioned that vehicles of this type had been taken out of storage and tested in northern Norway. These self-propelled howitzers outfitted with 155mm cannons are Norwegian surplus material. They have been in stock since 2020, when they were replaced by the more modern K-9 Vidar.Previously, Norway confirmed deliveries of 2,000 M72 anti-tank weapons and 100 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, as well as pledged to allocate NOK 400 million ($43.7 million) to a UK-led initiative for arms procurement for Ukraine.Norwegian Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram told NRK that the government is continuously evaluating whether Norway should send more weapons and materiel to Ukraine in addition to those already dispatched, yet declined to elaborate on the exact nature of such assistance.US Secretary of Defence Austin also said that the very same contributor countries will also supply ammunition. Again, though, it is unclear how many artillery shells are in question. If Norway delivers ammunition as well, it is likely to be 155MM HE-ER, which are known for extra long range and are in ample stock, NRK assumed.While the US-made M109s that Norway has used previously have shorter cannon tubes than what is now standard in NATO countries, it still has a range of about 30 kilometres. Ukraine has long asked its donor countries for heavy arms, including long-range artillery.Since the start of Russia's special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine and protect the Donbass republics it had recognised prior, Western nations have been queueing to assist Ukraine with arms and military gear. The US alone has committed billions of dollars in arms support to Ukraine in a matter of months, with its allies in Europe and beyond providing hundreds of millions of dollars more. Many nations, including Scandinavia, effectively abandoned their long-standing principle of not sending arms to conflict-ridden countries.Russia has repeatedly warned the US and its allies about the dangers of arms deliveries to Ukraine, stressing that the cargoes constitute a legitimate military target for Russian missiles, and that such assistance merely serves to prolong the conflict, even risking a direct confrontation with NATO.

