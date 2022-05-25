International
https://sputniknews.com/20220525/top-trump-backed-candidates-crushed-by-mainstream-republicans-in-key-georgia-primaries-1095763631.html
Top Trump-backed Candidates Crushed by Mainstream Republicans in Key Georgia Primaries
Top Trump-backed Candidates Crushed by Mainstream Republicans in Key Georgia Primaries
The former president sparked what political pundits characterized as a ‘civil war’ inside the Republican Party in the Peach State earlier this year, backing... 25.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-25T10:33+0000
2022-05-25T10:33+0000
donald trump
brian kemp
primary
georgia
republican party
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/05/1081371375_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a3ae191db7e871ed649490bf190979e6.jpg
Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the pair of Georgia Republicans who turned down Donald Trump’s repeated calls to find evidence of electoral fraud during the 2020 election, have bested their pro-Trump challengers in Tuesday’s Republican primaries, putting a dent in the former president’s reputation as a GOP kingmaker.Raffensperger received over 52.3 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press, besting challenger Representative Jody Hice, who got 33.4 percent. Two other challengers, David Belle Isle and T.J. Hudson, received less than 10 percent apiece.Kemp defeated former Senator David Perdue 73.7 percent to 21.8 percent, according to AP data.Perdue and Hice were heavily endorsed by Trump, and supported the former president’s allegations that the 2020 election was “stolen”, and that Kemp, Raffensperger and other senior Georgia Republican officials failed to address the alleged fraud.Trump spent months in late 2020 and early 2021 attacking Kemp and Raffensperger, calling the governor a “clown” and a “fool” who got “played” by Democrats, demanding his resignation, and suggesting that he would win “easily and quickly” if authorities approved a signature verification mechanism to account for “large scale discrepancies” in the vote.Georgia was one of six battleground states in the 2020 campaign where Mr. Trump’s campaign alleged widespread fraud through ballot stuffing, rigged voting machines, and the use of hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots to pump up Mr. Biden’s numbers in late night vote dumps.Federal courts have refused to air the Trump campaign’s claims, and in December 2020 the Supreme Court slapped down a push by the State of Texas to investigate the election fraud allegations in other states. The former president and his supporters have continued to push their “Stop the Steal” claims, and along with Georgia, have investigated suspected “fraud” in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona.Kemp and Raffensperger will face off against Democratic challengers, yet to be determined, in the November mid-terms.It wasn’t all bad news for the Trump wing of the GOP in Georgia on Tuesday night, with Trump-backed candidate Herschel Walker winning the GOP Senate Primary, setting him up for a faceoff with incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock.
https://sputniknews.com/20201230/trump-wants-georgia-governor-to-resign-for-refusing-to-admit-his-big-win-in-the-state-1081613934.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210830/up-to-44000-georgia-drop-box-ballots-not-delivered-until-day-after-election-1083754024.html
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/05/1081371375_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0f4a40fc003466e6912402cd3e1ce0ad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, brian kemp, primary, georgia, republican party

Top Trump-backed Candidates Crushed by Mainstream Republicans in Key Georgia Primaries

10:33 GMT 25.05.2022
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump greets Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife Marty as he arrives at Dobbins Air Reserve Base for a campaign event at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Atlanta
President Donald Trump greets Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife Marty as he arrives at Dobbins Air Reserve Base for a campaign event at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Atlanta - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The former president sparked what political pundits characterized as a ‘civil war’ inside the Republican Party in the Peach State earlier this year, backing candidates endorsing his “Stop the Steal” message accusing senior GOP state officials of going along with Democrats to rob him of victory in the 2020 presidential election.
Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the pair of Georgia Republicans who turned down Donald Trump’s repeated calls to find evidence of electoral fraud during the 2020 election, have bested their pro-Trump challengers in Tuesday’s Republican primaries, putting a dent in the former president’s reputation as a GOP kingmaker.
Raffensperger received over 52.3 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press, besting challenger Representative Jody Hice, who got 33.4 percent. Two other challengers, David Belle Isle and T.J. Hudson, received less than 10 percent apiece.
Kemp defeated former Senator David Perdue 73.7 percent to 21.8 percent, according to AP data.
Perdue and Hice were heavily endorsed by Trump, and supported the former president’s allegations that the 2020 election was “stolen”, and that Kemp, Raffensperger and other senior Georgia Republican officials failed to address the alleged fraud.
Trump spent months in late 2020 and early 2021 attacking Kemp and Raffensperger, calling the governor a “clown” and a “fool” who got “played” by Democrats, demanding his resignation, and suggesting that he would win “easily and quickly” if authorities approved a signature verification mechanism to account for “large scale discrepancies” in the vote.
In this Dec. 5, 2020, file photo crowds wait for the start of a rally featuring President Donald Trump for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, R-Ga., who are both facing runoff elections in Valdosta, Ga. Many Republican voters in Georgia are angry - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2020
Trump Wants Georgia Governor to Resign for Refusing to Admit His ‘Big’ Win in the State
30 December 2020, 18:44 GMT
Georgia was one of six battleground states in the 2020 campaign where Mr. Trump’s campaign alleged widespread fraud through ballot stuffing, rigged voting machines, and the use of hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots to pump up Mr. Biden’s numbers in late night vote dumps.
Federal courts have refused to air the Trump campaign’s claims, and in December 2020 the Supreme Court slapped down a push by the State of Texas to investigate the election fraud allegations in other states. The former president and his supporters have continued to push their “Stop the Steal” claims, and along with Georgia, have investigated suspected “fraud” in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona.
Kemp and Raffensperger will face off against Democratic challengers, yet to be determined, in the November mid-terms.
It wasn’t all bad news for the Trump wing of the GOP in Georgia on Tuesday night, with Trump-backed candidate Herschel Walker winning the GOP Senate Primary, setting him up for a faceoff with incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock.
FILE PHOTO: President Trump delivers remarks on Black Economic Empowerment during an event at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2021
Up To 44,000 Georgia Drop-Box Ballots Not Delivered Until Day After Election
30 August 2021, 21:03 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала