International
https://sputniknews.com/20220525/the-suspence-is-killing-me-1095779517.html
The SusPence Is Killing Me
The SusPence Is Killing Me
Former US Vice President Mike Pence declared that he’s open to running for the presidency in 2024, even if his former running mate Donald Trump seeks a return... 25.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-25T20:23+0000
2022-05-25T20:23+0000
cartoons
mike pence
donald trump
2024 us presidential elections
us
republicans
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095779398_0:131:1201:806_1920x0_80_0_0_b58382699818095fe5cc481ef12005c5.jpg
Trump laughed off his potential challenger in a Fox Business interview Tuesday, saying he “wouldn't be concerned with” the prospect of a Pence run. “People are very disappointed in Mike, and if he ran, I don’t think that would be a problem.”Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich reportedly offered a much less diplomatic appraisal of the former VP’s chances:
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095779398_0:18:1201:918_1920x0_80_0_0_af38dcc1fde3ca4a3845055e2d111b6d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cartoons, mike pence, donald trump, 2024 us presidential elections, us, republicans

The SusPence Is Killing Me

20:23 GMT 25.05.2022
© Sputnik / Ted RallFormer Vice President Mike Pence has been distancing himself from former President Donald Trump. Now he’s even considering running against Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024. But who would be his constituency?
Former Vice President Mike Pence has been distancing himself from former President Donald Trump. Now he’s even considering running against Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024. But who would be his constituency? - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2022
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Former US Vice President Mike Pence declared that he’s open to running for the presidency in 2024, even if his former running mate Donald Trump seeks a return to the Oval Office. In a New York Times interview published Monday, Pence reportedly answered in the affirmative when asked if he’d run against Trump, saying “We’ll go where we’re called.”
Trump laughed off his potential challenger in a Fox Business interview Tuesday, saying he “wouldn't be concerned with” the prospect of a Pence run. “People are very disappointed in Mike, and if he ran, I don’t think that would be a problem.”
Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich reportedly offered a much less diplomatic appraisal of the former VP’s chances:
“Mike Pence was set to lose a Governor’s race in 2016 before he was plucked up and his political career was salvaged. Now, desperate to chase his lost relevance, Pence is parachuting in to races, hoping someone is paying attention."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала