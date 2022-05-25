https://sputniknews.com/20220525/the-suspence-is-killing-me-1095779517.html

The SusPence Is Killing Me

The SusPence Is Killing Me

Former US Vice President Mike Pence declared that he's open to running for the presidency in 2024, even if his former running mate Donald Trump seeks a return

Trump laughed off his potential challenger in a Fox Business interview Tuesday, saying he “wouldn't be concerned with” the prospect of a Pence run. “People are very disappointed in Mike, and if he ran, I don’t think that would be a problem.”Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich reportedly offered a much less diplomatic appraisal of the former VP’s chances:

