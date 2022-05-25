https://sputniknews.com/20220525/the-suspence-is-killing-me-1095779517.html
The SusPence Is Killing Me
Former US Vice President Mike Pence declared that he’s open to running for the presidency in 2024, even if his former running mate Donald Trump seeks a return... 25.05.2022, Sputnik International
Trump laughed off his potential challenger in a Fox Business interview Tuesday, saying he “wouldn't be concerned with” the prospect of a Pence run. “People are very disappointed in Mike, and if he ran, I don’t think that would be a problem.”Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich reportedly offered a much less diplomatic appraisal of the former VP’s chances:
cartoons, mike pence, donald trump, 2024 us presidential elections, us, republicans
Former US Vice President Mike Pence declared that he’s open to running for the presidency in 2024, even if his former running mate Donald Trump seeks a return to the Oval Office. In a New York Times interview published Monday, Pence reportedly answered in the affirmative when asked if he’d run against Trump, saying “We’ll go where we’re called.”
Trump laughed off his potential challenger in a Fox Business interview Tuesday, saying he “wouldn't be concerned with” the prospect of a Pence run. “People are very disappointed in Mike, and if he ran, I don’t think that would be a problem.”
Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich reportedly offered a much less diplomatic appraisal of the former VP’s chances:
“Mike Pence was set to lose a Governor’s race in 2016 before he was plucked up and his political career was salvaged. Now, desperate to chase his lost relevance, Pence is parachuting in to races, hoping someone is paying attention."