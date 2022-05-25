https://sputniknews.com/20220525/taking-stock-us-remains-in-congressional-deadlock-on-gun-reform-as-shootings-reach-historic-levels-1095752902.html

Taking Stock: US Remains in Congressional Deadlock on Gun Reform as Shootings Reach Historic Levels

Taking Stock: US Remains in Congressional Deadlock on Gun Reform as Shootings Reach Historic Levels

The mass shooting that left 19 students and two adults dead at Texas’ Robb Elementary School on Tuesday is regarded as the US’ deadliest shooting since last... 25.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-25T03:36+0000

2022-05-25T03:36+0000

2022-05-25T03:36+0000

us

texas

washington dc

us gun laws

nancy pelosi

ted cruz

gun violence

sandy hook

buffalo

school shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0f/1095519778_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8f0c3a100ca0b3794b57cf47b4b4be7f.jpg

Two days before the final day of classes, an 18-year-old suspected gunman identified as Salvador Ramos claimed the lives of at least 19 students and two adults in Uvalde, Texas. The grim incident served as a reminder of how little the US has done to tackle gun violence since the 2013 failure of the ‘Manchin-Toomey’ gun control measure, which called for expanded background checks to most gun sales.According to the Gun Violence Archive, the US has experienced 3,500 mass shootings since the Sandy Hook gunman slaughtered 20 children and six adults in the deadliest school shooting in US history.Both US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris reacted to the Texas school shooting in separate speeches presented Tuesday evening.He then called out the National Rifle Association (NRA), asking when the nation would “stand up to the gun lobby” because he is “sick and tired” of gun massacres.Former US President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the annual NRA meeting on May 27, marking the sixth time he has appeared as a speaker at the prominent gun rights lobbying organization’s event.Biden also called on Congress to “keep weapons of war off our streets,” presumably referring to the AR-15 style rifle recovered Tuesday alongside several magazines.Harris, who spoke Tuesday at the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies, called for congressional action, urging elected officials to “understand the nexus between what makes for reasonable and sensible public policy to ensure something like this never happens again.”The vice president highlighted the increase in active shooter events, referencing the recent shootings in Buffalo, New York, Laguna Woods, California, and Arlington, Texas.Per the FBI, the number of active shooter incidents in the US jumped by 52.5% in 2021 when compared to the previous year. Of the 61 active shooter incidents identified in 2021, 12 met the criteria for a mass shooting.An active shooter event is defined as an incident in which one or more individuals are “actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.”Such calls were not well-received by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who responded to the massacre in his state by proclaiming that gun reform is not the solution to “yet another act of evil and mass murder.”Cruz claimed that Democrats were trying to co-opt tragedy and politicize the trauma of parents and children in an effort to “try to restrict the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.”House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) once again pushed for the Senate to vote on the ‘Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2022,’ which seeks to establish domestic terrorism units within the FBI and US Departments of Justice and Homeland Security. The measure was passed with a 222-203 vote in the House last week.The 50-50, Democrat-Republican Senate has been a roadblock for Democratic legislation, including two bills passed by the House in March 2021 that seek to enhance the background check process for prospective gun owners in the US and close up loopholes in the nation’s gun legislation, such as those which allow gun show and online purchases of firearms to occur without the same checks as an in-person gun purchase.

https://sputniknews.com/20220523/fbi-active-shooter-incidents-in-us-increased-over-50-in-2021-1095726536.html

texas

washington dc

buffalo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

us, texas, washington dc, us gun laws, nancy pelosi, ted cruz, gun violence, sandy hook, buffalo, school shooting, us congress