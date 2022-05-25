https://sputniknews.com/20220525/spacex-president-gwynne-shotwell-defends-elon-musk-amid-sexual-harassment-accusations-1095752325.html

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell Defends Elon Musk Amid Sexual Harassment Accusations

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell Defends Elon Musk Amid Sexual Harassment Accusations

The news site Insider dropped an explosive article last week in which Elon Musk was accused of having exposed himself to a SpaceX flight attendant... 25.05.2022, Sputnik International

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell sent an email to all SpaceX employees regarding the accusations titled, “The recent news story,” in which Shotwell defended the richest man in the world."Anyone who knows Elon like I do, knows he would never conduct or condone this alleged inappropriate behaviour.""Every accusation of harassment is taken very seriously, regardless of who is involved. For privacy reasons I will never comment on any legal matters involving employment issues,” wrote Shotwell, who is the highest ranking female employee of SpaceX and has a net worth of $460 million.Musk, the chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, has denied the allegations and referred to them as a “politically-motivated hit piece” intended to stomp out his bid to buy Twitter.The article claims that a flight attendant for SpaceX had been motivated by company superiors to get a massage license so she could give Musk massages during flights. The Insider article tells an anecdote in which during a 2016 flight to London aboard a Gulfstream G650ER, Musk allegedly asked the flight attendant to give him a full-body massage. During the massage, Musk exposed himself and “touched her and offered to buy her a horse if she would ‘do more,’” referring to acts of sex.

