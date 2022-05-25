International
Russian Envoy to UN Says US Expanding Its Smuggling Trade of Syria's Oil, Grain
Russian Envoy to UN Says US Expanding Its Smuggling Trade of Syria's Oil, Grain
2022-05-25T17:28+0000
2022-05-25T17:29+0000
"Establishing fully fledged peace and stability in the country is hindered by the illegal occupation by the United States," Nebenzia said. "The occupying power blatantly plundered natural and agricultural resources that belong to the people of Syria. The US is expanding its smuggling trade of oil and grain."On 9 May, the sixth European Union Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region kicked off in Brussels. The EU said the goal of the gathering is to harness international support for Syrians who continue to face dire humanitarian crisis in their country and abroad. A core pledging event took place on 10 May during the EU ministerial meeting.An estimated 14 million people in Syria are in need of humanitarian assistance, including the 5.6 million Syrians in neighbouring countries, as well as 6.9 million internally displaced people, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.
17:28 GMT 25.05.2022 (Updated: 17:29 GMT 25.05.2022)
© DELIL SOULEIMANAn aerial view shows a primitive oil refinery in the town of al-Qahtaniya in Syria's Kurdish-controlled northeastern Hasakeh province, near the border with Turkey, on November 15, 2021.
