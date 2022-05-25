https://sputniknews.com/20220525/russia-rejects-japans-protests-over-overflights-with-china-1095776117.html
Russia Rejects Japan’s Protests Over Overflights With China
Russia Rejects Japan’s Protests Over Overflights With China
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has rejected Japan’s protest over joint overflights with China as "groundless" and absurd," the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. 25.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-25T17:03+0000
2022-05-25T17:03+0000
2022-05-25T17:10+0000
russia
china
japan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105844/75/1058447571_0:139:3149:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_0ce63dc6d2d9215c86f9d820bd41878f.jpg
On Tuesday, Japan scrambled its fighter jets and sent official protests to both Russia and China over their joint military aircraft flight over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea."As for the aforementioned so-called protest, it was rejected by our diplomats as baseless and ridiculous in its form and content. At the same time, [Moscow] lodged a protest to Tokyo over absurdly linking this demarche with a special military operation in Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.The ministry added that Moscow monitors Tokyo’s "hostile activity" and reserves right to take measures to strengthen its defence capabilities.
china
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105844/75/1058447571_208:0:2939:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b7f810e6e1de28dedcba06e5d43a5986.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, china, japan
Russia Rejects Japan’s Protests Over Overflights With China
17:03 GMT 25.05.2022 (Updated: 17:10 GMT 25.05.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has rejected Japan’s protest over joint overflights with China as "groundless" and absurd," the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Japan scrambled its fighter jets and sent official protests to both Russia and China over their joint military aircraft flight
over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.
"As for the aforementioned so-called protest, it was rejected by our diplomats as baseless and ridiculous in its form and content. At the same time, [Moscow] lodged a protest to Tokyo over absurdly linking this demarche with a special military operation in Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that Moscow monitors Tokyo’s "hostile activity" and reserves right to take measures to strengthen its defence capabilities.