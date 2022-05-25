https://sputniknews.com/20220525/nato-amplifies-arms-deliveries-to-ukraine-as-russia-advances-1095742997.html
NATO Amplifies Arms Deliveries to Ukraine as Russia Advances
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about the ramifications if U.S. and NATO-backed efforts to destroy Russia fails, whether Israel is behind the assassination of an Iranian general in Tehran, and the political backlash Biden is facing amid his battle to repeal Title 42.
Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | NATO Amplifies Arms Deliveries to Ukraine as Russia AdvancesJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer | Who’s Truly Responsible for Assassinating an Iranian General in Tehran?Susan Pai - Immigration Attorney | Biden Faces Backlash Amid Battle to Repeal Title 42In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about whether Russia will be forced to mobilize troops into Ukraine as Zelensky refuses to concede, the ramifications if US and NATO-backed efforts to depose Putin fails, and the Western media being forced to admit that Russia’s special military operation is accomplishing its objectives.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by John Kiriakou for a discussion on whether the assassination of Iranian general Sayyad Khodai was an Israeli special operation, how Mossad scouts potential undercover agents, and the story of Israeli intelligence foiling a Sacha Baron Cohen gag.In the third hour, Susan Pai joined the conversation to talk about the political backlash Biden is facing in his battle to repeal the Trump-era ‘remain in Mexico’ immigration policy, why migrants are fighting so hard to live in America, whether Title 42 is a long term solution to the border crisis.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | NATO Amplifies Arms Deliveries to Ukraine as Russia Advances
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer | Who’s Truly Responsible for Assassinating an Iranian General in Tehran?
Susan Pai - Immigration Attorney | Biden Faces Backlash Amid Battle to Repeal Title 42
In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about whether Russia will be forced to mobilize troops into Ukraine as Zelensky refuses to concede, the ramifications if US and NATO-backed efforts to depose Putin fails, and the Western media being forced to admit that Russia’s special military operation is accomplishing its objectives.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by John Kiriakou for a discussion on whether the assassination of Iranian general Sayyad Khodai was an Israeli special operation, how Mossad scouts potential undercover agents, and the story of Israeli intelligence foiling a Sacha Baron Cohen gag.
In the third hour, Susan Pai joined the conversation to talk about the political backlash Biden is facing in his battle to repeal the Trump-era ‘remain in Mexico’ immigration policy, why migrants are fighting so hard to live in America, whether Title 42 is a long term solution to the border crisis.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.