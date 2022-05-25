https://sputniknews.com/20220525/minion-istan-ukrainian-flags-hung-upside-down-at-international-arms-aid-meeting-1095761948.html

Minion-istan? Ukrainian Flags Hung Upside Down at International Arms Aid Meeting

Minion-istan? Ukrainian Flags Hung Upside Down at International Arms Aid Meeting

Footage of the 'Ukraine Defence Contact Group' video conference showed at least four blue-and-yellow banners on poles between US flags hanging upside down with... 25.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-25T14:35+0000

2022-05-25T14:35+0000

2022-05-25T14:35+0000

lloyd austin

mark milley

us

ukraine

us department of defense (dod)

pentagon

flag

minions

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095773387_39:0:1045:566_1920x0_80_0_0_54f447a94a2f7025ab2cb2f0114c67b5.jpg

Pentagon chiefs have made a major blunder in their support for Kiev by hoisting a row of Ukrainian flags the wrong way up at a military aid meeting.US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff chairperson Mark Milley hosted an online meeting with counterparts from 44 countries on Monday in their latest bid to drum up more donations of equipment for the rapidly-collapsing Ukrainian army.Austin announced the slim pickings from the 'Ukraine Defence Contact Group' meeting at a televised press conference later.But video of the conference posted on the DoD website showed at least four blue-and-yellow banners on poles between US flags hanging upside down with the yellow band uppermost — the colours of the comical 'Minions' from animated film Despicable Me, not Ukraine.Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, chaired the meeting wearing a COVID face mask, while Austin and Milley went bare-faced.Twitter users were quick to point out the inadvertently inverted flags. One questioned how much Washington really cares about Ukraine when it made such a basic error, while another said it reflected the "clown show" the east European country had become. It was not the first time that hapless supporters of Ukraine had flown the flag upside down.But even Ukrainian troops have made the Minions connection.Despicable Me 3 sees Gru and his adopted family travelling to meet his charismatic long-lost twin brother Dru in the fictional but grossly-stereotypical European country of Freedonia — named after the dysfunctional, bankrupt state in the Marx Brother's 1933 film Duck Soup that is invaded by a powerful neighbour.

us

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

lloyd austin, mark milley, us, ukraine, us department of defense (dod), pentagon, flag, minions, viral