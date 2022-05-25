https://sputniknews.com/20220525/meghan-markles-estranged-father-suffers-stroke-receiving-urgent-medical-treatment-1095761701.html

Meghan Markle’s Estranged Father 'Suffers Stroke', Receiving ‘Urgent Medical Treatment’

Meghan Markle’s Estranged Father 'Suffers Stroke', Receiving ‘Urgent Medical Treatment’

Earlier, there had been reports that Meghan Markle’s estranged father planned to fly to the UK in the next few days to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum... 25.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-25T09:55+0000

2022-05-25T09:55+0000

2022-05-25T09:56+0000

meghan markle

uk

queen elizabeth ii

prince harry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/01/1083051574_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9d6a7521ff0c998f51751bec08ff27a4.jpg

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex, has suffered a stroke and is currently in hospital, reported TMZ.The 77-year old, who was reportedly unable to speak and communicated with paramedics by writing, was loaded by paramedics into an ambulance on Monday night in Tijuana, Mexico, added the outlet. He is believed to have been transported to a clinic in Chula Vista, California.British presenter Dan Wootton also reported on Markle’s stroke on Tuesday, claiming that the Duchess of Sussex’s father is currently receiving “urgent medical treatment” in hospital.Wootton also revealed that Meghan Markle’s father had planned to appear on his GB News special dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee on his in the coming days.Markle’s daughter, Samantha Markle, 57, confirmed that her father was currently recovering in the hospital.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped away from official royal duties in 2020, are expected to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations next month along with their two children: Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months.There will be a plethora of events and activities celebrating the Jubilee across the UK Commonwealth and beyond in the lead up to the special extended bank holiday weekend on 2 - 5 June 2022.The Duchess of Sussex is reported to have a strained relationship with her father.In the lead up to Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May 2018 her father found himself at the center of a scandal involving ‘staged’ paparazzi photos. Markle Sr. ended up skipping Meghan’s wedding to the Queen’s grandson, Prince Harry.Furthermore, according to Thomas Markle and his elder daughter, Samantha, Meghan had spun a "rags to royalty" narrative, making "false and malicious statements" during the bombshell interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey last March, seeking to promote the idea she had overcome a “difficult” family situation.

https://sputniknews.com/20211105/meghan-markles-dad-reportedly-sues-paparazzi-agency-over-staged-pre-royal-wedding-pics-1090501196.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220314/meghan-markles-dad-eager-to-face-off-in-court-against-duchess-of-sussex-and-her-ginger-husband-1093858719.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

meghan markle, uk, queen elizabeth ii, prince harry