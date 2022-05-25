https://sputniknews.com/20220525/live-from-texas-after-elementary-school-shooting-rampage-1095761889.html

LIVE From Texas After Elementary School Shooting Rampage

LIVE From Texas After Elementary School Shooting Rampage

At least 19 children and two adults were killed after a shooting took place at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. The 18-year-old suspect was gunned down by the... 25.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-25T15:53+0000

2022-05-25T15:53+0000

2022-05-25T15:57+0000

us

shooting

texas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095770347_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eb9efe24b1657eb347e1c1ceb37a96c2.jpg

Sputnik comes live from Uvalde, Texas after an 18-year-old gunman went on a shooting spree at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, killing 21 people, including 19 children.The shooter was identified as Salvador Ramos. Ramos, who was fatally shot by police, is said to have killed his grandmother prior the shooting rampage in the school.Robb Elementary school has pupils from the second to the fourth grade (aged 7 to 9).This is the worst school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newton, Connecticut in December 2012 when 20-year-old gunman Adam Lanza killed 26 victims before turning the gun on himself. This is the 19th school shooting so far this year in the US. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Live from Texas following fatal shooting at elementary school Live from Texas following fatal shooting at elementary school 2022-05-25T15:53+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, shooting, texas, видео