LIVE From Texas After Elementary School Shooting Rampage
Sputnik comes live from Uvalde, Texas after an 18-year-old gunman went on a shooting spree at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, killing 21 people, including 19 children.The shooter was identified as Salvador Ramos. Ramos, who was fatally shot by police, is said to have killed his grandmother prior the shooting rampage in the school.Robb Elementary school has pupils from the second to the fourth grade (aged 7 to 9).This is the worst school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newton, Connecticut in December 2012 when 20-year-old gunman Adam Lanza killed 26 victims before turning the gun on himself. This is the 19th school shooting so far this year in the US. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
LIVE From Texas After Elementary School Shooting Rampage
15:53 GMT 25.05.2022 (Updated: 15:57 GMT 25.05.2022)
At least 19 children and two adults were killed after a shooting took place at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. The 18-year-old suspect was gunned down by the police.
