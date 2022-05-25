International
Indian Ministers' Residences Set on Fire as Clashes Erupt in Andhra Pradesh Over District's New Name
Indian Ministers' Residences Set on Fire as Clashes Erupt in Andhra Pradesh Over District's New Name
On 18 May, the Andhra Pradesh government announced that the newly formed Konaseema District would be renamed B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District. The decision was... 25.05.2022, Sputnik International
11:30 GMT 25.05.2022
Deexa Khanduri
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
On 18 May, the Andhra Pradesh government announced that the newly formed Konaseema District would be renamed B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District. The decision was made after consultation with the state's main opposition parties.
Violent clashes broke out in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, and the residences of state Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarup and State legislator P Satish were set on fire, along with at least seven police vehicles.
It is not yet known whether any members of the ministers' families were at home at the time of the blaze, but no one was injured, according to the state police.
Clashes erupted after protesters rallied against the state government’s decision to name the newly created Konaseema District after India's iconic Dalit leader, Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, affectionately known as Baba Saheb and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

“It is unfortunate that more than 20 police personnel sustained injuries in the incident,” Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said, adding that “the matter will be investigated shortly”.

She also alleged that some political parties and "anti-social elements" instigated the protesters, which, in turn, led to arson.
Konaseema is one of the 13 new districts State Chief Yeduguri Sandinti Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled in April. However, earlier this month the government announced its decision to rename it after Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar as the district has “a large chunk of Schedule Caste (SC) population.”
However, non-SC residents objected to the move and wanted to keep the old name — Konaseema.
Minor protests were also witnessed earlier this month after the state government's announcement. No violence was reported.
On Tuesday, members of organisations such as Konaseema Parirakshana Samithi, the Konaseema Sadhana Samiti, and the Konaseema Udyama Samiti organised a rally at the District Collectorate office.
But since the state police allowed only 12 officers to enter the Collectorate office, protesters started pelting stones at the police, which resulted in injuries.
As the protest turned violent, police had to resort to baton-charging. Ultimately, shots were fired in the air to bring the situation under control.
Later, protesters attacked the residences of the transport minister and another legislator - Viswarup, a Scheduled Caste leader in the state.
