How The Mainstream Media Tries to Package and Control Black Grief

How The Mainstream Media Tries to Package and Control Black Grief

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Don Debar host of the Weekday World show on Radio Justice LA to discuss recent revelations in the trial of Michael Sussman that Hillary Clinton was directly involved in the promotion of the Russiagate hoax, how the mainstream media’s constant focus on this topic may have contributed to the US cold war drive against Russia, the propaganda war waged by the mainstream media and the Democrats to cast Russiagate as indisputable fact, and the longstanding strategy of thought killing in the US and how Russiagate played into that strategy.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and Global History at New Mexico State University and an activist with the organization Pivot to Peace to discuss Joe Biden’s recent comments promising that the US would respond militarily to an attempt by China to reunify with Taiwan, the longstanding US recognition of the One China policy and the US record of undermining that recognition and attempting to provoke China into action on Taiwan, Biden’s comparison of Taiwan to the war in Ukraine and why that comparison is absurd, Japan’s role in the US designs of a new cold war on China, and the foreign policy embarrassment that Biden’s Asia trip has been.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org, co-host of the ReBoot podcast to discuss Twitter’s new misinformation policy and big tech’s continuing crackdown on dissent on the mainstream narrative around the war in Ukraine, the recent pause of the Governance Disinformation Board after public outcry and the liberal media’s casting of the resignation of Nina Jankowicz as an issue of identity politics, and the worrying trend around truth and dissent that these issues of “disinformation” exemplify.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kalonji Jama Changa, author, filmmaker, community organizer, co-host of the Renegade Culture podcast, co-founder of Black Power Media and Founder of the FTP movement to discuss how the racist terror attack in Buffalo has been shuffled out of the news cycle so quickly and attempts to ignore the shooter’s clear white supremacist motivations, the mainstream media’s attempts to control how we talk about this terror attack and how its victims grieve, and how the controversy surrounding Walmart’s release of a Juneteenth themed ice cream reveals the widespread commodification of Black history and culture.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

