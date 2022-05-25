International
Grandmother of Texas School Shooting Suspect Still Alive
Grandmother of Texas School Shooting Suspect Still Alive
WASHINGTON, May 25 (Sputnik)
us
texas
school shooting
elementary school shooting
According to report, the grandmother was hospitalized in critical condition late on Tuesday and the authorities are trying to locate Romas’ grandfather.Texas Governor Greg Abbott identified the 18-year-old gunman as Salvador Romas, saying he acted alone and shot his grandmother prior to killing the other individuals inside the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.Abbott said Romas was armed with a handgun and possibly a rifle and is believed to have been killed by police officers responding on the scene.President Joe Biden issued a proclamation ordering US flags to be flown at half-staff at public buildings and military facilities and vessels through 28 May in honor of the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde. At least 19 children and two adults were killed on Tuesday during a shooting at Robb Elementary school.
texas
us, texas, school shooting, elementary school shooting

Grandmother of Texas School Shooting Suspect Still Alive

15:39 GMT 25.05.2022
Law enforcement work the scene after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School where 19 people, including 18 children, were killed on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas
 Law enforcement work the scene after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School where 19 people, including 18 children, were killed on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / Getty Images/Jordan Vonderhaar
WASHINGTON, May 25 (Sputnik) - The grandmother of the Uvalde elementary school shooting suspect Salvador ramos is still alive after being shot, CNN reported on Wednesday citing Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez.
According to report, the grandmother was hospitalized in critical condition late on Tuesday and the authorities are trying to locate Romas’ grandfather.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott identified the 18-year-old gunman as Salvador Romas, saying he acted alone and shot his grandmother prior to killing the other individuals inside the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
Abbott said Romas was armed with a handgun and possibly a rifle and is believed to have been killed by police officers responding on the scene.
President Joe Biden issued a proclamation ordering US flags to be flown at half-staff at public buildings and military facilities and vessels through 28 May in honor of the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde. At least 19 children and two adults were killed on Tuesday during a shooting at Robb Elementary school.
