Grandmother of Texas School Shooting Suspect Still Alive

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Sputnik)

According to report, the grandmother was hospitalized in critical condition late on Tuesday and the authorities are trying to locate Romas’ grandfather.Texas Governor Greg Abbott identified the 18-year-old gunman as Salvador Romas, saying he acted alone and shot his grandmother prior to killing the other individuals inside the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.Abbott said Romas was armed with a handgun and possibly a rifle and is believed to have been killed by police officers responding on the scene.President Joe Biden issued a proclamation ordering US flags to be flown at half-staff at public buildings and military facilities and vessels through 28 May in honor of the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde. At least 19 children and two adults were killed on Tuesday during a shooting at Robb Elementary school.

