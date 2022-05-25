https://sputniknews.com/20220525/gop-group-planning-dramatic-foreign-policy-shift-lavrov-icy-towards-reconciliation-with-the-west-1095750347.html

GOP Group Planning Dramatic Foreign Policy Shift; Lavrov Icy Towards Reconciliation with the West

GOP Group Planning Dramatic Foreign Policy Shift; Lavrov Icy Towards Reconciliation with the West

A powerful faction of the Republican Party, led by populist forces, are plotting to reverse course on a number of neocon militaristic initiatives.

Scott Ritter, Former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The US Secretary of Defense has confirmed the intention to send anti-ship missiles to Ukraine. Also, the US is considering sending troops to guard the embassy in Kiev and a number of US officials are saying that Ukraine is vital to US national security.Ted Rall, Political Cartoonist and Syndicated Columnist, joins us to discuss Russia gate. The Sussman trial is revealing a much more intricate Russia Gate plot involving the Clinton campaign at the highest levels. Also, we see that an FBI official was less than forthcoming in providing critical evidence to the Durham investigation.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, researcher, joins us to discuss China. The White House is walking back President Biden's claim that the US will defend Taiwan from Chinese military action. Also, China is working to build a security coalition in Latin America.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The Nazi influence in Ukrainian society was far deeoper than the Western media choose to reveal. A youth camp run by the fascist Azov Battalion trained children as young as 7 years old to practice the ways of the third reich. Also, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov makes it clear that Russia's pivot to the East is unlikely to reverse course in the foreseeable future.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon joins us to discuss the Middle East. Yemen fighters are feeling positive about the chances of extending the successful cease fire with Saudi Arabia. Also, Turkey may be planning to invade Syria and the US military stands accused of illegally smuggling Syrian oil.John Burris, Civil Rights Attorney, joins us to discuss recent court decisions. Constitutional activists are arguing that a recent Supreme Court decision runs counter to the sixth amendment. The ruling determined that inmates can't present new evidence in federal court to support a claim that their post-conviction attorney in state court was ineffective.Dan Kovalik, writer, Author, lawyer, joins us to discuss foreign policy. A powerful faction of the Republican Party, led by populist forces, are plotting to reverse course on a number of neocon militaristic initiatives. Also, a number of Western political forces seem to be pushing back against the overtly neocon course of the Biden administration.Dr. David Oualaalou, Author and international security analyst, joins us to discuss Russian sanctions fallout. The US is considering sanctioning countries that buy Russian oil. Also, the ruble is surging so much that Russian officials are considering measures to curb its strength.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

