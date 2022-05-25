https://sputniknews.com/20220525/former-indian-federal-minister-kapil-sibal-quits-congress-party-1095759943.html

Former Indian Federal Minister Kapil Sibal Quits Congress Party

Former Indian Federal Minister Kapil Sibal Quits Congress Party

Senior Congress politician Kapil Sibal has often criticised his party over the past two years. Sibal expressed the view that the Gandhis – Rahul Gandhi and... 25.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-25T11:06+0000

2022-05-25T11:06+0000

2022-05-25T11:06+0000

india

india

congress

indian national congress

congress

politics

congress

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089552540_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_e469b3e74e64043709d1edc2ff1fc97a.jpg

Former federal minister and veteran Congress politician Kapil Sibal on Wednesday revealed that he had resigned from the party.He informed reporters about the move while filing his nomination papers as an independent candidate for the Rajya Sabha -- the upper house of the Indian parliament.In the Lok Sabha -- the lower house -- parliamentarians are elected through a national election, whereas in the upper house, members are elected by state legislators.Sibal's nomination is supported by the main opposition party in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party.A prominent lawyer and Harvard graduate, Sibal has led two ministries -- Law and Justice and Human and Resource Development (now the Education Ministry) -- during his time in the Congress party. Sibal, a staunch critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said, "While being in Opposition, I want to create an alliance so that it can oppose the Modi government. We (Samajwadi Party), many people, are coming together for 2024 (national election). We will expose the shortcomings of the Narendra Modi government ahead of 2024".He was one of 23 senior politicians who wrote a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in August last year, calling for "sweeping changes" and a democratic overhaul of the party to counter the BJP's pre-eminence over India's polity.After the party lost assembly elections in five states earlier this year, Sibal criticised Congress' leadership under the Gandhi family.

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

india, india, congress, indian national congress, congress, politics, congress