Denmark Simulates Launch of US Missile Capable of Hitting Russia's Kaliningrad in Wargames

In response to the simulated HIMARS launch, Russian Ambassador Vladimir Babin warned that the Danish-American military activity on Bornholm risks transforming... 25.05.2022, Sputnik International

During Defender Europe 2022, an annual large-scale US-led, multinational, joint exercise, a simulated missile launch that can potentially hit Russia's Kaliningrad enclave has been carried out on the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea.The HIMARS system which, according to Danish Radio, arrived on the island on a US C17 transport aircraft, has a range of 500 kilometres and could hit targets well beyond Danish territory.At the time of the launch, a battalion of Royal Life Guards arrived on Bornholm to strengthen the defence of Denmark's easternmost island with a population of 42,000. Lieutenant Colonel and battalion commander Thomas Lunau said the goal was to show that the Armed Forces have the ability and willingness to defend Bornholm militarily.Overall, this year's edition of Defender Europe 2022, designed to build readiness and interoperability between US, NATO and partner militaries, features over 8,600 troops from eleven European countries, as well as the US.Major and military analyst Esben Larsen of the Danish Defence Academy said the aim of the drill was to show that NATO is ready to come to the rescue of a country if it came under attack.Danish Defence Minister Morten Bødskov stressed Denmark's “central role in the Baltic Sea region” and went so far as to call the drill “a signal of solidarity” between the allies, who ostensibly are “standing together in a difficult time” and a signal to Russia that “Putin won't win”.In addition to a lieutenant colonel from the US military, representatives from Sweden and Norway were also present during today's simulated launch. According to Bødskov, this is yet another “important message” for Vladiimir Putin regarding Nordic cooperation.Jakob Seerup, a military historian and director of the Bornholm Museum, called the simulated launch “a truly historic day for Sunshine Island”, as Bornholm is colloquially referred to in Denmark. He furthermore called the drill “a breakthrough in Danish security policy”.In response, Russia has voiced stern protests, as its Ambassador Vladimir Babin warned that the Danish-American military activity on Bornholm risks transforming Denmark’s Baltic Sea island from a “peaceful haven into a potential military bridgehead”.In the spring of 1945, Soviet forces liberated the Danish island of Bornholm from Nazi occupation and remained there for 11 months after the German surrender. While Danish, British and US politicians all doubted that the Russians would withdraw from the island without considerable diplomatic and even military pressure, the Soviet forces ultimately left the island peacefully. In recent years, Danish media and politicians have tended to disregard the role of the Soviet Union in the liberation of Bornholm, instead focusing on bombardments by the Soviet Air Force when it was still occupied by Nazis.

