China Says Philippine Sea Drills Were 'Stern Warning' Against US Support for 'Taiwan Independence'

Beijing has warned that the drills were intended as a “stern warning against the recent collusion activities between the US and the ‘Taiwan independence’ secessionist forces.Shi added that the US’ behavior was “hypocritical” when compared to its words, and that emboldening “Taiwan independence” forces would lead to a “dangerous situation and bring serious consequences of itself.”Beijing has long sought to reunite the autonomous island with the mainland under a “one country, two systems” approach similar to that taken with Hong Kong and Macau, two Chinese cities returned to Beijing in the 1990s after more than a century of European colonial rule. However, it hasn’t ruled out using force to reunite Taiwan, either, and promised that a Taiwanese declaration of independence would mean war.The PLA statement comes after US President Joe Biden made another statement earlier this week that bucked Washington’s longstanding policy of “strategic ambiguity” toward Taiwan.While in Tokyo as part of a tour of East Asian allies, Biden was asked if the US would defend Taiwan militarily in the event of an attack from the Chinese mainland.Playing the ‘Taiwan Card’The US official position since 1979 has been that there is only one China, the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and that Taiwan is a province of it. The island is governed by the remnants of the Republic of China, the government that ruled all of China between 1912 and 1949, when the communists won the civil war and founded the PRC in Beijing.Despite its switch, the US has kept informal relations with Taiwan and continued to funnel them support, including advanced weapons. This has accelerated since 2016, when pro-independence President Tsai Ing-Wen took office in Taipei, and the US began a strategic reorientation from waging the War on Terror to preparing for “great power competition” with Russia and China. It reached fever pitch after Russia’s special operation in Ukraine began in February, and US leaders claimed China was preparing to reunite Taiwan with the mainland by force of arms.In separate remarks to the press on Wednesday, the Chinese Defense Ministry denounced “official exchanges and military ties in any form between the United States and China's Taiwan region.”Following Biden’s slip of the tongue, US defense leaders rushed to unring the bell, with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin saying that “our One China policy has not changed.”Great Power CompetitionStill, Chinese anxieties run high, with one US delegation after another visiting Taiwan, the Pentagon pressuring Taipei to buy more weapons for guerrilla-style war, and the US State Department editing its website to remove or downplay mentions of the One-China policy.US military drills in the region have also stepped up, including joint operations between Japanese warships and the carrier battle group of the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Sea of Japan, Philippine Sea, and South China Sea.China responded with its own drills, sending the aircraft carrier Liaoning and seven other warships into the Philippine Sea last month for drills the PLA described as “more intense” than before. Then earlier this week, two Chinese H-6 bombers conducted a joint patrol across the waterway with two Russian Tu-95 bombers and a fighter escort - their fourth such joint patrol in the region since 2019.

