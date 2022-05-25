https://sputniknews.com/20220525/captain-abhilasha-barak-becomes-first-woman-officer-to-join-indian-army-aviation-corps--photos-1095760769.html

Captain Abhilasha Barak Becomes First Woman Officer to Join Indian Army Aviation Corps -Photos

The Indian Army's combat aviators are trained to fly attack helicopters and perform combat search and rescue (CSAR), artillery lift, combat transportation... 25.05.2022, Sputnik International

A young Indian aviator, Captain Abhilasha Barak, has become the first female officer in the Army Aviation Corps.Barak has been awarded the Coveted Wings along with 36 army pilots by Lieutenant-General Ajay Kumar Suri, Director General and Colonel Commandant Army Aviation.Barak will take part in operations at the Indian borders.According to the Indian Army, 15 women officers had expressed their desire to join Army Aviation but only two officers were selected after the Pilot Aptitude Battery Test and Medical. Netizens took to social media to congratulate her and the Indian Army, hoping to have more women inducted into the Artillery and Armoured Corps. The Army Aviation Corps is a wing of the Indian Army and candidates train at the Combat Army Aviation Training School (CATS) in Maharashtra state's Nashik city.

