https://sputniknews.com/20220525/bloodthirst-soros-claims-moscows-special-op-will-start-ww3-west-must-destroy-russia--china-1095751834.html

Bloodthirst: Soros Claims Moscow's Special Op Will Start WW3, West Must Destroy Russia & China

Bloodthirst: Soros Claims Moscow's Special Op Will Start WW3, West Must Destroy Russia & China

Even before the start of the special military operation in Ukraine in late February, Russian top officials warned of increased risks of global conflict... 25.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-25T03:00+0000

2022-05-25T03:00+0000

2022-05-25T02:59+0000

world

george soros

davos world economic forum

davos

world war iii

russia

us-russia relations

ukraine crisis

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107894/49/1078944992_0:0:2953:1662_1920x0_80_0_0_6dfb92deb30d300680e1f5f2bf4cc1e5.jpg

Billionaire investor George Soros claimed that the current events in Ukraine could be the start of World War III, and that defeating Russia, as well as China, was the only way to preserve free civilization.The 91-year-old hedge fund investor spoke on Tuesday at the Davos World Economic Forum, and in the speech, he framed the Ukraine conflict as part of a larger struggle between free societies and closed societies on the rise, which he considered to be China and Russia.Soros went on to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin, who he suggested had started to believe launching the operation was a mistake and was supposedly ready to negotiate a ceasefire.More to Soros' bold statements, he admitted that although he could not predict the outcome of the current crisis in Ukraine, he believed Ukraine had "a fighting chance."Soros slammed Chinese President Xi Jinping's "zero-COVID" approach, claiming it failed and pushed Shanghai to "the verge of open rebellion." Soros claimed that, in addition to the COVID-19 policy, Xi has made a number of errors that could cost him as the Communist Party considers handing him a record-breaking third term.Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Russian military operation in Donbass had confirmed Moscow’s worst fears of what the West was doing to Ukraine.In the meantime, in Davos, US Congressman Seth Moulton (D-MA) said on Tuesday that the collective West, led by the United States, is engaged in a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine and the latter's role is to do the fighting on the ground.The congressman also drew a parallel with the situation regarding Taiwan and noted that what worked in Europe against Russia will not work in Asia against China, given that the United States does not have a military alliance to draw upon similar to NATO.Russia launched its military operation after the secessionist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested assistance in defending themselves against increasing attacks and shelling by Ukrainian forces. The West retaliated by placing sweeping sanctions on Russia, as well as massively pumping Kiev up with weapons, from MANPADS and personal weapons to tanks, aircraft and NATO-standard air defense systems. On Monday, Lavrov said that since the West has assumed the role of global dictator, Russia's economic links with China will develop even quicker now, underlining that "an economic mutual benefit is quite clear."

https://sputniknews.com/20220523/first-coup-now-the-madhouse-ex-mi6-head-claims-putin-will-end-up-in-sanatorium-lose-power-by-2023-1095725940.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220523/ukraine-should-ideally-become-neutral-state-ex-us-secretary-of-state-kissinger-says--1095721779.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220524/us-volunteer-azovstal-surrender-prompted-shift-in-western-public-view-of-russias-ukraine-op-1095745855.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

world, george soros, davos world economic forum, davos, world war iii, russia, us-russia relations, ukraine crisis, ukraine