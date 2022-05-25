https://sputniknews.com/20220525/biden-calls-for-action-after-texas-shooting-when-are-we-gonna-stand-up-to-the-gun-lobby-1095751077.html
Biden Calls for Action After Texas Shooting: ‘When Are We Gonna Stand Up to the Gun Lobby?’
Earlier on Tuesday, purported gunman Salvador Romas, 18, went into Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, and shot to death at least 20 people, including 18... 25.05.2022, Sputnik International
MORE DETAILS TO COME
Earlier on Tuesday, purported gunman Salvador Romas, 18, went into Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, and shot to death at least 20 people, including 18 children, per the reports. The motives for what happened remain unclear.