https://sputniknews.com/20220525/assertive-not-aggressive-australias-stance-on-china-more-nuanced-under-labor-says-academic-1095755623.html

‘Assertive, Not Aggressive’: Australia’s Stance on China ‘More Nuanced’ Under Labor, Says Academic

‘Assertive, Not Aggressive’: Australia’s Stance on China ‘More Nuanced’ Under Labor, Says Academic

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wrote to new Australian PM Anthony Albanese this week to congratulate him on his federal election win. But Keqiang also demanded a... 25.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-25T08:04+0000

2022-05-25T08:04+0000

2022-05-25T08:04+0000

australia

china

anthony albanese

quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)

asia-pacific

aukus

us

solomon islands

pacific ocean

analysis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102015/76/1020157640_0:351:2836:1946_1920x0_80_0_0_c159630bc5ed23889b5da8de15c6121d.jpg

Canberra’s stance towards China under the Labor Party government headed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is “assertive, but not aggressive” as it was under previous administration headed by the Liberal-National Party coalition, an Australian political scientist has told Sputnik.The Australian academic refers to Albanese’s statement that the new Labor government “seeks good relations with all the countries”, including China, which is Canberra's largest trading partner.Albanese has called upon Beijing to remove sanctions on Australian imports, including coal, barley and wine, in order to begin restoring normalcy in ties, which have been strained since previous Prime Minister Scott Morrison demanded an independent probe into the origins of COVID-19 in 2020.The relations between the two free trade partners deteriorated further after Australia announced its plan to develop nuclear attack submarines (SSNs) from American and British technology under the AUKUS pact, unveiled last September. Beijing has accused the US-led pact of “inciting” an arms race in the region.Then, the Sino-Solomon pact unveiled last month stoked fears about a potential Chinese military base in the Pacific nation. Repeated denials by both China and the Solomon Islands that they don’t have any intention to set up a Chinese base have failed to assuage tempers in Canberra.The pact figured prominently in the federal election campaign, with Albanese accusing the outgoing Scott Morrison government of a “policy failure”.At the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo on Tuesday, Albanese professed his commitment to both AUKUS and the four-nation grouping.The political scientist also sees the Labor government’s pledge to boost its economic assistance to the small Pacific nations by $575 million as a “response” to Beijing’s security cooperation agreement with Solomon Islands.Further, Albanese asked the other Quad states to intensify their involvement in the domains of climate change as well as information exchange in the Pacific region, which was reflected in the joint statement put out by the four governments. The new Australian leader told his Quad counterparts that the Pacific region was entering a “new and complex phase”.Australia’s new Foreign Minister Penny Wong is also set to embark on a visit to Fiji on 26 May, which will coincide with the whirlwind eight-country tour of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to the Pacific nations.“… there is no evidence that the new government or its supporters think that a war with China is imminent,” argues the academic, as he rubbishes the warning by former Defence Minister Peter Dutton that Canberra must begin to prepare for a “war” with Beijing.Dutton’s escalatory rhetoric against China became especially prominent during the final stages of the Australian federal election campaign.

australia

china

asia-pacific

solomon islands

pacific ocean

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

australia, china, anthony albanese, quadrilateral security dialogue (quad), asia-pacific, aukus, us, solomon islands, pacific ocean, analysis